Boomer is a 65-pound adult Bulldog. The folks at the shelter say he has a shy streak but warms up to new people when offered treats. An incredibly sweet dog, Boomer would be a great addition to any family looking for a new friend.
Though bashful at first, Boomer is a cuddly boy once he gets to know you. He is very affectionate and loves spending time with his people. He does not mind other dogs, and the shelter said he does not bark often. Instead, they described him as “very laid-back and relaxed.”
Boomer was taken in at the shelter on Jan. 22. In that time, he has always been good with shelter employees and other animals who have been brought in.
When calling to ask about Boomer, reference pet I.D. number #84.
Visit Boomer or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the City of Calhoun Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 200 Kirby Road N.W. Call ahead before visiting at 706-629-6746.
Adoption fees for animals adopted from the City of Calhoun are $60. This price covers the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.