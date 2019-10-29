Beau is a 56-pound, 1-year-old Labrador and Pit Bull mix. He first came to the shelter in mid-September and has since become a favorite of the folks who work there.
Energetic and friendly with other dogs, they say that Beau would be a good addition to any family that likes doing outdoor activities, especially hiking and walks at the park. While friendly with people and dogs, Beau does not like cats.
Beau loves treats, playing tug-of-war, and being petted. He is protective of those he considers "his people." He is also heartworm negative.
Ask shelter employees about dog number #10413 to get a face-to-face with this playful pup.
Visit Beau or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for animals adopted from Gordon County are $85. This covers the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.