Bailey is 2-year-old rat terrier mix that is full of energy but also happy as a lap dog.
The 18-pound-dog won’t get any bigger, and she’s friendly around other animals and/or children. Folks at the animal shelter say she loves to play and only stops moving when she finds a lap to cuddle up in.
Bailey would be a great companion for any family looking for a sweet, excited, smaller pup that loves to play.
Visit Bailey or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for animals adopted from Gordon County are $85. This covers the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.