Angel is a 1-year-old Labrador mix with a big heart and lots of energy.
The 46-pound female is “one of the cleanest” at the shelter, and folks who work there say that she is nearly potty-trained already. Angel is also known for her affection for other people and animals, who she plays with without any issue. She even gets along well with Loki, the shelter’s resident cat.
Angel would be a great addition for a family looking to adopt a sweet, lovable pup that gets along well with other people and pets.
Visit Angel or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. When asking about Angel, please refer to pet number #10299.
Adoption fees for animals adopted from Gordon County are $85. This covers the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.