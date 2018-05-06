This article is not designed to debate if a person should or should not use pesticides in general. The article is to look at the safe use of a pesticide if that option is chosen by the individual.
The word pesticide can be seen as a term that includes insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, bactericides and rodenticides. When an offending pest reaches a level where damage needs to be managed, pesticides may be the best option to control the damage.
One thing I want you to take away from this article is tips on how to use a pesticide safely. You need to keep in mind that pesticides can be dangerous if not handled or used properly. If a pesticide is used correctly, they can be beneficial with little risk to the environment and non-target organisms. One take home point is if you do use a pesticide, you must follow all label directions and safety precautions. Another point is if you have an issue, the problem will need to be identified, such as disease or insect related, so the proper course of action can be followed. I will be sharing information from a UGA publication revised by Tim Daly, UGA Extension Agent- Gwinnett County.
We will start will a brief discussion on option. I will start by saying in some situations, chemical pesticides may not be the only way to limit a certain pest. One example is rodents where many folks think they must use a pesticide to control. To reduce rodent issues, you may simply do some basic sanitation or do a better job of removing areas where rodents like to call home or keep the l,awn cut at the correct height. Rodents like places to hide so reducing wood piles and debris areas can help instead of using pesticides automatically.
Keep in mind for all pests, the damage may get so great that pesticides may end up being the best option. Again, always read the label of any pesticide product purchased. The product label will give you information on how to safely, effectively and legally use the product according to Daly. You need to follow the label correctly. Proper following of a product label will keep you safe and should give you the best chance at successful product use. Information on a label normally will include the common name, which is a shorter name of the pesticide. It will also give the chemical ingredients of that product. You will see the brand name of the product and also the product formulation. The formulation will be if the product is a dust, wettable powder or liquid, for example. You need to look for signal words which are indicators of the potential hazard of this product to humans. The three signal words are danger, warning and caution, which will be related to the toxicity of that product, plus other important toxicity information. The label may also give you precautionary statements plus a statement of practical treatment which is information on emergency first-aid measures to take in case of a problem. There will also be directions on how to use that product, plus you should see a misuse statement that will tell you the legality of using a product in a fashion not labeled for that product.
I will say one more time, you need to read the label entirely before using a product. There could be statements such as keep out of reach of children or do not use near fire, sparks or flames.
Wear the correct clothing while using a pesticide. Some labels will give specifics, but in general you need liquid proof gloves and shoes, wear a long sleeved shirt, long pants and even a wide-brimmed hat. If you have to mix or dilute a product, do so in a well-ventilated area. In addition, if applying a product indoors, make sure the area is well ventilated. Also, if you are applying a product outdoors, make sure the windows of the structure are closed. I will add that you need to make sure if a product is labeled for indoor or outdoor use. Do not mix or spray products near wells or open water. Keep our honeybees and other pollinators in mind when using pesticides. Do not apply pesticides to blooming plants in order to protect pollinators. If you must treat blooming plants, do so, according to Daly, in the early evening and use a non-dust formulation. Keep spray applications away from bird nests also.
Finally, when you purchase and use pesticides, you are taking on the responsibility of storing pesticides correctly. Do not store pesticides near food, seed, animals or flammable materials. Pesticides need to be in a locked place away from children, pets and other people. Never store pesticides in an old food or drink container because someone could mistake it for something edible. This could be fatal. Also, learn how to dispose of excess pesticide, dispose of containers, how to handle spills and correct first aid. Keeping a product label can be used as a reference for medical staff in cause a person is poisoned.
For more information, contact UGA Extension- Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email gbowman@uga.edu.