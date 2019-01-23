In a perfect world, everything would be perfect … and I wouldn’t like it. I’m not too big on perfect anything, but let me clarify.
My favorite artist of all time is Vincent Van Gogh. My favorite painting is by him, “The Starry Night.” Nothing is perfect about it. I love the swirls and muted tones and atmosphere of this painting. It’s like I could just walk right into it and become lost in the stars.
I guess this is why I like some of Picasso’s work, like “The Old Guitarist” or “The Weeping Woman” with her strange face and wonky looking eyes. Or have you seen Salvador Dali’s “The Persistence of Memory” or “Lady with a Head of Roses?” Bizarre stuff, but I love it. None are what you’d call perfect.
I like some singers who are not perfect. They don’t have perfect pitch. They miss a few notes. Bob Dylan’s rendition of “The Times They Are A-Changing” does not hit perfect notes, but he can tell a story with that breathy off-key voice that makes you sit up and listen. “How many roads must a man walk down before you can call him a man? How many seas must a white dove sail before she can sleep in the sand?” Do you know that the answer is “Blowing in the wind.” Bob Dylan wrote that song, too. I have always loved hearing him sing it in that almost whining nasally voice. I’d know that voice anywhere.
“Blue Eyes Cryin’ in the Rain” by Willie Nelson, the red-headed stranger. This is one of my favorite songs in all the world. Does Willie have a perfect voice? Not really, but he has a perfect voice for what he sings. He warns mothers not to let their babies grow up to be cowboys. I have always liked cowboys … the real deals, not the pretend kind. This man is in his 80s now and still performing to sellout crowds. They know perfect imperfections and love him for it.
My mother, who hails from New York City, used to make the best biscuits. People think only Southern country women can make biscuits. My mother’s biscuits were light, fluffy and tender with a flaky crust. I followed her instructions which were, “Don’t handle the dough too much, and use butter instead of shortening.” She was right.
Are my biscuits perfect? Not always. They are not uniform. They don’t look like canned biscuits or those frozen ones. But, they are light, airy, and make you want to eat more than you should. Thanks, Mom.
Some people think good poetry has to rhyme. No, poetry does not have to rhyme. It doesn’t even have to flow perfectly. It does have to have poetic awareness. “What the heck are you talking about?” you ask. Take Emily Dickinson’s “I Heard A Fly Buzz - When I Died.” Who writes stuff like that? I love it. In the ending of this famous poem, she writes “And then the windows failed and I could not see … to see.” This is not a perfect poem in some critic’s eyes. It doesn’t rhyme or flow right. Its imperfection is perfect to me.
Robert Frost wrote my favorite poem “The Road Not Taken.” Oh, it has some rhyming, but that’s okay. His words were totally perfect, but I said I didn’t like perfect. Then again, the final two sentences of this marvelous poem … “Two roads diverged in a wood … and I … I took the one less traveled by, And that has made all the difference.”
You see, the traveler decided to not take the perfect road, but to take the one with tall grass, ruts in the roadway and uneven passages. What one would you take?
I have found that most perfectionists are not very content. They are never quite satisfied with anything they do. They are hard on themselves and overdo to compensate for what they consider imperfections.
I can truthfully say that I am not a perfectionist. Nope, I am not perfect. I’ve known this a long time. I remember when I was in the seventh grade at a junior high in Salina, Kansas. I was in art class and it was my final painting. I couldn’t paint Jack Squat. Nothing looked like I wanted it to look. Finally, I painted the whole paper a yellowish tan. I drew a few green plant-like things around that were supposed to be cacti. In the middle, I painted a brown squiggly looking line. I called this piece “Snake in the Desert.”
I got a “D”. How do you get a “D” in art when you can’t paint anything? My mother laughed at it, so did my dad. They weren’t upset with the grade. They put that imperfect painting right on the wall. Perfect.