The first 95 minutes could not solve Calhoun’s round one playoff game versus the Dawson County Tigers. In a shootout, the Yellow Jackets prevailed with four goals and officially won the game by the score of 1-0.
“The state tournament is all about win and move on and they found a way to win,” Calhoun head coach Matt Rice said. “I’m proud of them.”
In a physical contest, neither team wanted to be the first to make a mistake. Both Calhoun and Dawson County had their share of chances during regulation and the 15-minute overtime period, but several blocks and saves kept the scoreboard blank.
“There a good team and they’ve got lots of skill,” Rice said. “I said just keep playing your game, keep playing together and everything will work out.”
With the game scoreless, it would all be decided in a shootout. Irvin Campos attempted the first Calhoun shot and scored. Oscar Huerta took the second Yellow Jacket attempt and tallied. Mario Marroquin recorded Calhoun’s third goal and Edward Soto sealed the fates of both teams. On one side, victory, and on the other, defeat.
In the shootout, Jame Vo notched two key saves.
“These guys have heart, these guys have guts and they always play for each other,” Rice said. “A team that does that can do great things.”
As the Yellow Jackets prepares to head out on the road for the next round of the playoffs, Wednesday’s game might have been the final game at Calhoun High School for the senior class.
“I think it’s reflected by the field,” Rice said. “I think how they committed and sacrificed, I think that that shows just how special of a group they are.”
The Jackets are off until Thursday, when the team heads south to the state capital to face Region 5 No. 1 seed Westminster Wildcats. Thursday’s second-round playoff game has been set for 6:45 p.m.