Pelfrey is Youth of the Month

One of Calhoun High School’s top students in Cole Pelfrey was recently recognized as the Youth of the Month.
Pelfrey is a role model for his peers. He is involved in multiple extracurricular actives, included his role as president of Calhoun High School's Skills USA.
He is a member of the FCA impact team and is an FCA huddle leader. He also participates in the work-based learning program at Calhoun High School where he works alongside Greta Hughes and Coach Rigney, assisting in their classrooms.
Both teachers shared that Pelfrey is a great asset to their programs. Through work-based learning he is able to assist with the students in both the graphic design and construction Pathways.
“Cole is a wonderful representative for Calhoun High School and we are proud of his continued accomplishments,” a news release stated. “We would like to thank the Calhoun Woman's Club for their continued support of the outstanding students in our community.”