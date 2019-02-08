A Calhoun man driving outside Walmart struck a pedestrian after failing to yield in the crosswalk area directly outside the store, police say.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Basiliso Antonio Robleto Fonseca, 69, of 507 Harlan St., Calhoun, was arrested and charged with reckless conduct and failure to yield to a pedestrian in the walkway.
On Saturday, an officer responded to a report that a car struck a pedestrian outside the Walmart on Ga. 53. The victim was observed sitting up in the crosswalk when the officer arrived on the scene, and a black Toyota Corolla was parked next to the victim.
Witnesses at the scene told the officer the pedestrian was crossing the crosswalk outside the store and was struck by a car driven by Fonseca.
After reviewing the Walmart security tape, the officer concluded Fonseca didn’t yield and didn’t take precaution regarding the pedestrian during the incident.
Pictures and witness statements were taken and attached to the investigation. Fonseca was arrested and taken to the Gordon County Jail, and has since been released on bond.