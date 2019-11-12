Congratulations to Mrs. Kristi Payne's sixth grade homeroom at Red Bud Middle School for collecting the most items for the annual Fired Up Food Drive sponsored by the Voluntary Action Center. The students in Mrs. Payne's homeroom will enjoy a pizza party as recognition for reaching beyond. Pictured, from left, are Principal Amy Stewart and Kristi Payne.
Payne's sixth grade homeroom at Red Bud collect most items for food drive
