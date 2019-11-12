Principal Amy Stewart and Kristi Payne

Pictured, from left, are Principal Amy Stewart and Kristi Payne.

 Contributed

Congratulations to Mrs. Kristi Payne's sixth grade homeroom at Red Bud Middle School for collecting the most items for the annual Fired Up Food Drive sponsored by the Voluntary Action Center. The students in Mrs. Payne's homeroom will enjoy a pizza party as recognition for reaching beyond. Pictured, from left, are Principal Amy Stewart and Kristi Payne.

