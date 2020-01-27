The upcoming Path to Resilience Charity Concert, featuring singer-songwriter Mady Anderson and headliner Babe's Bayou, is set to raise funds to fight the addiction epidemic affecting addicts and their families nationwide. The show is set for Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. at Cartersville's Grand Theatre.
Hosted by Halstead/Metroflor's Addiction Crisis charity (HMAC), all proceeds from the concert will go toward supporting local rehabilitation agencies and providing rehabilitation scholarships for addicts who require financial assistance to pay for treatment for substance addiction disorders. All funds raised will be matched by Harlan Stone, owner of HTMX industries.
Halstead/Metroflor has a customer service location on Thomas Street in Calhoun.
“A lot of people, even though they are covered by their own insurance, have to pay their deductible out of pocket when they seek treatment. That could be anywhere from eight to 10 or even 12 thousand dollars. The idea for the rehab scholarship was to help pay the deductible because, believe it or not, that amount of money will prevent many people, financially, from sending a loved one into rehab, even if they have insurance," said Paul Eanes, vice president of sales for the Metroflor Corporation. "This really helps middle class families. They’re the ones out working, both parents, 40 to 50 hours a week, and can’t afford to do it. So, we felt like this was the right thing to do.”
Organizations set to receive funds from the charity event include Genesis Ministries in Kennesaw and Damascus Road in Covington. Other organizations supported through HMAC's fundraising efforts are The Blanchard Institute in Charlotte, North Carolina, Hope House in Port Jefferson, New York, Thomas' Hope in West Babylon, New York and Davis Direction Foundation at THE ZONE in Marietta.
Eanes said the organizations are chosen because of the quality of work they do and because of connections they have to employees at Halstead/Metroflor.
"Some of us have family members who have gone through programs at our partner organizations," he said, noting that his own daughter dealt with addiction and that The Blanchard Institute was helpful in providing workshops for their family to take part in. "It's very real to us and this cause is close to our hearts."
Statistically, he said, it is a cause most people are familiar with. One in five adults aged 18 to 25 suffer from opioid addiction or other substance addiction disorders. This means that one in five families are dealing with what Eanes calls a "silent, often hidden disease."
"That's why the Path to Resilience fundraisers we do are so important. If we reach our goal of raising $500,000 by July, that money will be matched by Harlan [Stone], and we will be able to provide scholarships for 125 families," Eanes said.
Tickets to the Path to Resilience concert are on sale now for $25 at www.hmacfund.org/upcoming-events. To donate to the HMAC fund, visit www.hmacfund.org/make-a-donation.