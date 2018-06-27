Pastor Archer speaks to Calhoun Rotary

Russell Dudley, program chair, introduced Pastor Edward Archer of Calhoun United Methodist Church at the most recent meeting of Calhoun Rotary Club. Rev. Archer was accompanied by Eric Justice, who is the church’s newly appointed Youth Minister.
Reverend Archer gave details of his life before the ministry--he was in the U.S. Air Force for six years and was also in the energy business. After feeling the call to become a minister, he entered Asbury Seminary, graduating with a Masters in Divinity. He is married to Lisa, who is an 8-9th grade algebra teacher at Calhoun City Schools.
He closed his remarks with Three Keys to a Well Lived Life: 1. Do no harm 2. Do the best you can 3. Stay in love with God.
The Rotary Club was pleased to have several guests attend the meeting. The following gentlemen were invited guests of Milton Smith. They were: Ed Lewis, former Rotarian; Rodney Mathis, local attorney and David Hammond of Pilgrim’s Pride.
The club was also happy to welcome a special visitor, Tyler Roberson, 10-year-old daughter of Rotarian B.J. Roberson. It is always a special pleasure to have young persons attend to see what Rotary is all about.
Pictured, left to right: Rodney Mathis; Russell Dudley; Ed Lewis; Laura Rader Roberson; Tyler Roberson; Pastor Ed Archer; Eric Justice; David Hammond