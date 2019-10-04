Gordon County Schools, Calhoun City Schools and Georgia-Cumberland Academy are coming together on Saturday, Oct. 19, to host the county’s first-ever Partnership for a Healthier Community carnival in an effort to raise awareness of substance abuse, depression and mental health. Admission to the event is free, though donations will be accepted and put toward a fund providing monetary assistance to children and families receiving treatment for grief, depression or mental health.
“Say we have someone that has a mental health disorder and they can’t get services they need, or say that we have a family in town that are affected by suicide and need grief counseling,” Sonoraville High School teacher and carnival organizer Nikki Swilley said, “We would use the fund to help them with fees for treatment or grief counseling.”
Swilley said the inspiration for the carnival came from seeing students in the school system deal with these issues, often all on their own. She felt like students were too embarrassed or ashamed to admit they were struggling, and she wanted to do something to help make a difference.
Swilley said she wasn’t sure what exactly she could do, though, until the child of a close friend attempted suicide. The experience made her realize just how necessary it was to make sure the community knew resources are available to help them deal with whatever they are facing. Addressing drug use also became really important to her after seeing the dangers of things like vaping and smoking.
“As a teacher, you sit and listen to what students are talking about, and I’ll be very honest, I know there are students sitting in our schools who feel they have to be silent because they’re afraid of being judged or because they just don’t know who to talk to,” Swilley said. “I want the community to learn to see the individual and not treat mental illness and the need for help as such a ‘black plague’ situation, and I also really want to show kids that vaping is dangerous. I feel like there’s so much they don’t know about what they’re doing to their bodies.”
A carnival seemed like the perfect way to get families together in one place to address topics like mental health and drug use without it being “a thing where they felt like people knew their business or were watching them,” she said.
Swilley got the go-ahead from her school administrators to start organizing it a few days after she first mentioned the idea to them and began reaching out for community support. She got it in spades.
“AdventHealth, the Gordon County Fire and Rescue, the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office, the Calhoun Police Department, Highland Rivers, NAMI, Family Connection, and the Family Resource Center all agreed to help,” Swilley said.
Other community partners include Chick-Fil-A, Dr. Joe Joyave, Willowbrook at Tanner, the Sexual Assault Center, Georgia Hope, Living Proof Recovery, and TCAC.
Festivities will kick-off on Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at Sonoraville High School with carnival-style events like inflatables and bounce houses, face painting, fire truck tours, hay rides and a petting zoo. Booths with information about local grief counseling resources, therapists, mental health treatment facilities and more will be spaced out alongside the games and activities.
Kona Ice, cotton candy, popcorn and other foods will be available for purchase. Food trucks will also be onsite for heavier fare.
At 7 p.m. a speaker will share a story about overcoming drug abuse and a panel of local experts will answer questions about drug use, mental health, depression and resources. Swilley said the speaker has not yet been chosen but said she and other organizers will make the selection soon. At 8 p.m. the movie “Facing the Giants” will be played, free of charge.
Vendor booths are still being accepted. Those interested in getting involved either as a vendor or as a community partner may reach out to Nikki Swilley at ncswilley@gcbe.org.