Editor’s Note: This article is part two in a three-part series on the history of Calhoun, how it’s changed over time and some of the people who have seen it transform. The series is based on interviews with Mignon Ballard, Jane Powers Weldon and James “Jim” Lay, who were all raised in Calhoun during the 1930s-1950s. The remaining part of the series will run in the Calhoun Times over the next couple of weeks.
Though many are born in small towns, it’s becoming rare that children born and raised in such places stay there when they grow up. The Calhoun Times recently sat down with three individuals who were born and raised in Calhoun during the 1930s-1950s. Mignon Ballard, Jane Powers Weldon and James “Jim” Lay were all born within four years of each other, and grew up when Calhoun was a bit different than it is today. Throughout their lives, they have been able to experience Calhoun through what it was and what it is now, observing the many changes that have taken place over time.
The previous story in this series detailed some memories from the three interviewees regarding growing up in Calhoun and what the town was like during their childhood. While these Calhoun natives grew up here, they didn’t spend their entire lives in town, spending time away when they each went to college.
Going off to college
Following high school graduation, each of the three went off to college – Lay started off at Emory at Oxford, Weldon went to Wesleyan College in Macon and Ballard started her college career at Brenau College. Despite their undergraduate beginnings, Lay and Ballard both graduated from different universities than where they started.
After two years at Brenau, Ballard transferred to the University of Georgia, where she earned a degree in journalism. And following that time away from Calhoun, she eventually got offered a job in Atlanta, which is where she decided to move following her graduation.
“I moved away when I was 22 after I graduated from college,” Ballard said. “I went to Atlanta because there was a job there, and I met my husband there. After I got married, I never really came back except to visit.”
Yet, despite her growing detachment, one of Ballard’s ties to Calhoun in between here college years was the summer of 1955 when she worked as a journalist for the Calhoun Times with Editor Roy McGinty. She said she loved being able to work for the paper, and always came home with great stories (including one where a local doctor came into the newspaper office with a gun, asking to place a wanted ad for the man who ran away with his wife).
Lay, who was in a bit of a different situation, enlisted in the Army in the middle of his undergraduate career. Following his service, he transferred to the University of Georgia, where he finished his degree. Lay also continued his education at Duke University, where he earned his master’s degree.
Following his education, he taught for a bit at Calhoun City Schools before trying something completely different – the Peace Corps. Lay volunteered with the Corps for two years, and spent his time in Turkey, a place much different than Calhoun.
“I just love Turkey, it’s just a wonderful country,” Lay said of his time in the Corps. “It was an eye-opening experience.”
Lay said of all his experiences in his life, his time in Turkey is one of his favorites. Though he calls Calhoun home, and has for most of his life, he considers himself blessed to have been able to live in Turkey and learn about a different culture.
Weldon went to Wesleyan College with the intentions of transferring, like her Calhoun peers. Yet after falling in love with the Macon school and the English department, she decided to stay.
“I fell in love with my English professors and couldn’t leave,” Weldon said. “And I did intern one summer at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and that was a nice experience. Then I started working in journalism-related fields.”
Lay claims that even though he did spend a few years away from Calhoun, he never intentionally decided to come back to his hometown – he just did.
“I never did decide to leave Calhoun,” Lay said. “I always wonder would I have been more successful had I moved. But I never planned my life and I never worried about it. I’m still trying to decide what I want to do when I grow up.”
Like Lay, Weldon and Ballard followed opportunities. When spouses and children came into the picture, and jobs became more significant, each went their separate ways, not meaning to do so, but simply following open doors.
Timeline of careers
While Ballard, Weldon and Lay each moved away for college, each of their educational and occupational paths took different journeys.
What sealed a more permanent move away from Calhoun for Ballard was meeting her husband. Being married to an “Atlanta boy” didn’t give her much of an opportunity to move back to her hometown. Her sister was still living in Calhoun, and she visited often, but when her husband got a job in Charlotte in 1970, the couple decided to move to the Carolinas. Their family ended up spending almost 40 years in Fort Mill, South Carolina, less than an hour from Charlotte.
Ballard, who had always wanted to be a writer, started sending her manuscripts to publishers. When she was in her 40s and her two daughters were in high school, she released her first book through a small Tennessee publisher. And for her second book, she sent her manuscript to a New York publisher.
“It was called ‘Raven Rock,’ it was a mystery with a little romance,” Ballard said. “I sent it to Dodd Mead. They published Agatha Christie, and I thought if they were good enough for her, they would be all right for me.”
Though the New York publisher is no longer in business, the editor at the time, Margaret Norton, agreed to publish Ballard’s “Raven Rock.” Over the course of her time in Fort Mill, Ballard published over ten books and short stories in nearby magazines. She taught creative writing at nearby schools and was very active in her local church. She never did veer far away from writing, as she said when she grew up in Calhoun, she always knew she was going to be a writer.
As Ballard was busy writing fiction series and publishing new novels, Weldon was also pursuing a career in a related field: editing literature and scholarly journals. Following her undergraduate career, Weldon got her masters from Emory and met her future husband Ed Weldon there. In 1962, the two got married in the parlor of the home they live in now and soon after moved to Washington, D.C., when Ed got a job editing the American Archivist. When in D.C., Weldon randomly met someone at a party who assisted her in the track of her career.
“It was all serendipitous. I met a neighbor who was a publisher at a party, and he invited me to come look at some of his publications,” Weldon said. “And I ended up being the managing editor of three of them. I also edited a little science magazine for teachers.”
Even when Ed’s job moved their family, then with two sons, to upstate New York, she kept remotely editing scholarly journals and monographs for Heldref Publications in D.C. The Weldon family moved around a couple more times before ending up back in Atlanta, where Weldon got a job as director of publications at the Atlanta Historical Society.
During her career as an editor, Weldon has edited more than 50 books for university presses and individuals, and contributed articles and book reviews to journals, newspapers and magazines. Each of the works she’s edited is in print and bound on a bookshelf in her current home on College Street.
While Ballard was writing and Weldon was editing, Lay became deeply involved with alhoun City Schools upon returning from the Peace Corps.
“When I came back, the new superintendent asked if I wanted to be curriculum director, and I said I can’t even spell it!” Lay said. “So I was curriculum director until I retired. I’ve been retired 30 years from Calhoun City Schools.”
Lay, who spent his entire career working for Calhoun schools minus his time in the Corps, said that he loved being a history teacher. Even though he’s retired now, he is still highly involved in the community, including being the president of the Gordon County Historical Society. His father always said Lay was bent towards history.
“I’m the only one in my family who remembers these stories and who all’s related to us,” Lay said. “I’ve always been interested in history.”
Upon reunion
During the years that they spent away from Calhoun, Weldon and Ballard stayed in touch with the friends and family still in their hometown. Both of them visited Calhoun a fair amount, but didn’t consider moving back until significant deaths drew them back to the area. Ballard’s husband died nearly six years ago and Weldon’s mother died in 2000, and following these unfortunate losses, both Weldon and Ballard wanted to be closer to family members and to their ancestral histories.
Lay, who remained in the area even after retiring, had also seen his share of deaths. He has been the pallbearer at 139 funerals, and while many of his classmates and childhood friends have died, he still sees Calhoun for what it is, but also what it was.
When the two women returned to Calhoun, they easily connected back together with each other and with Lay through their participation in the local community. Weldon and Lay worked together on a new book on Calhoun, with old images and history of the town. All three of them are involved with the Historical Society, Lay and Ballard volunteer at the hospital, and Weldon is also involved with the Harris Arts Center’s music guild with her husband.
Though their adult lives were all spent in different places, Lay, Weldon and Ballard have each come back to their roots, reconnected with old friends, and have come to call Calhoun their home once again. And upon aging, each one of them has found that although their hometown is still the same in some ways, it has also inevitably changed in some ways for the better and some for the worse.