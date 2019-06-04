Part 2: The reality of rape

How do you prosecute a criminal?
The answer may seem clear at first: collect evidence and witnesses to build your case. However, when it comes to crimes of sexual assault, the criminal justice process becomes murky.
The Rape and Incest National Network reports that most rapists will never see the inside of a jail cell. Out of every 1,000 reported rapes, only five perpetrators will receive a felony conviction — four of whom will be incarcerated.
There are a lot of reasons why sexual assault cases can be difficult to prosecute.
Often there are only two witnesses to the crime — the victim and the perpetrator — and in some cases victims are shamed into not coming forward. The Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia recently hosted a walk with the intent to reduce the stigma — in this case victim blaming and shame — that comes with sexual assault.
In addition to attempting to combat the barriers to prosecuting sexual assault, centers like the SAC have support services such as counseling and legal advocacy, but they also provide exams that collect forensic evidence for prosecutors. That evidence makes up a rape kit that is sent to a crime lab for DNA testing.
But what happens when there are so many rape kits to test that it causes a backlog? Many states have been dealing with this issue, and Georgia is no different.
One by one
In January 2017, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that 10,314 kits were backlogged and waiting to be tested at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Georgia developed a statewide initiative to test the kits, and in April 2018 The Associated Press reported that under 2,900 kits remained of those backlogged.
But keep in mind, that’s in addition to an average of 300 new kits the lab receives each month, according to Nelly Miles, the director of the Office for Public Affairs at the GBI.
Miles explained that in order to test the backlogged kits and issue the results in a timely manner, the GBI hired more scientists and more staff.
“We have a backlog that we’re still working through,” says Miles. “For us, it’s been two years of heavy emphasis. These kits have been a priority for our agency.”
Kim Davis, the SAC’s executive director, notes that some states have a second crime lab dedicated entirely to crimes of sexual assault or at least a special victims unit within law enforcement agencies.
“There’s only one crime lab in the state of Georgia and it’s not specified to just rape or just murder,” Davis says. “We’re looking at 6 months, sometimes a year before rape kit results come back. The earliest I’ve seen one come back was in three months.”
Mounting evidence
Before 2016, law enforcement officials decided whether a rape kit would be sent to the GBI. So, depending on what year the assault occurred, a victim’s kit could have never made it to the crime lab at all.
But that changed with the passing of SB 304 in 2016. Now law enforcement is required to send all kits to the crime lab. From the moment the kit is completed, law enforcement has 96 hours to retrieve it. Then they have 30 days to send it to the GBI.
“They’re not supposed to have a choice at this point. I can’t promise you they’re sending them to the GBI in every case, because I have a refrigerator full of evidence and it’s not just non-reports,” says Davis. “I also have a shelving unit that’s full of rape kits ... over a hundred victims didn’t just walk in. This evidence should not be here.”
However, Davis notes that the SAC and the law enforcement agencies throughout the Northwest Georgia region work well together to help bring victims justice. The SAC also provides training for officers so they can learn the best ways to handle sexual assault cases and treat victims of violence.
“I feel supported by law enforcement,” says Davis.
The effects of assault
Many trauma victims have a hard time putting the puzzle pieces together, and the reason is the way our brains work.
If you’ve ever experienced a traumatic event — a car wreck, a natural disaster or even a freak accident — you’ll know there are some details you can recall clearly while others remain fuzzy.
“During an assault, your brain can’t make those connections, so it’s hard to remember details afterward,” said Alice Williams, a licensed professional counselor based in Rome who works with trauma victims.
That’s because our brains are hardwired to protect us. During trauma, your hippocampus — the part of the brain that houses memories, emotions and your ability to move your body — becomes triggered by stress hormones and overloaded with information.
The hippocampus is also responsible for consolidating short-term memories into long-term memories and records spatial memory, or the information about the environment where the trauma occurred.
In addition to the hippocampus glitching on recording memories, Williams explains that the body can completely shut down.
“It’s the fight or flight response,” she says. “The response is more often flight, but not always physical flight like running away. You can literally lose movement,” she says.
After a car wreck, do you freeze? Cry? Get angry? Everyone handles trauma differently. Williams says that how you personally handle shock dictates how you act afterward.
“When I worked rape cases as a victim’s advocate, sometimes victims would go into distraught mode,” explains Williams. “Others would talk normally; they’d even laugh. Detectives who hadn’t been through a lot of trauma and assault training would say, ‘I don’t believe they were really raped.’ And I’d say, ‘That’s just how they’re handling it right now.’”
After her rape, Faith developed post traumatic stress disorder. She lived in fear and sometimes when she looked at other men — even her friends — she would see the image of her rapist. She also had dissociative identity disorder, the mind’s way of seeing oneself from a different perspective, so as to take her out of her body in order to cope.
“I would be doing the dishes and suddenly I would feel like I was above looking down on my body,” says Faith. “I was trying to function like a normal person, but I wasn’t. I was inside myself someplace screaming and writhing.”
Control at any cost
Why do rapists rape in the first place? For centuries, psychologists have found the answer is the same as with most violent offenders. It isn’t about passion. It isn’t about sex.
“It’s all about power and control,” Williams said. “People think it’s a sexual thing, but it really has nothing to do with sex.”
According to RAINN, the majority of perpetrators know their victims. Fifty percent of offenders are age 30 and older and 57 percent are white. They’re also most likely to be repeat offenders.
Faith found speaking out about her assault was healing. But she ended up isolating herself more and even lost her job.
“I had to talk about it, but it pushed people away. I lost 99 percent of my friends and the ones who stuck around eventually got sick of it. I was in so much pain.”
While it’s unlikely that most rapists will even get arrested, Faith says she feels they’ll get their comeuppance eventually.
“I wanted (my rapist) to see me stand up and say, ‘I’m speaking out about this.’ Regardless of whether or not anything happened to him, he still has to deal with the consequences to some degree.”
For anyone in the NWGA region who is struggling with assault, abuse and its associated effects please contact the Sexual Assault Center of NWGA www.sacnwga.org or find your nearest crisis center https://centers.rainn.org/.