The great poet H.W. Longfellow once wrote of people “whose distant footsteps echo through the corridors of time.” The Cherokee War Leader Tsiyu Gansini, known to white history as Dragging Canoe, was certainly one of those people. His reputation today is mostly that of a fierce and ruthless warrior, and his name and purported likeness have been used to sell everything from books to beer mugs.
But it was not always thus. The man who would become the bane of land thieves and frontier crooks of every stripe was once just a young boy from Chota, the “Mother Town” of the Overhill Cherokees. Because of their location, the Overhill towns were somewhat insulated from the troubles facing their relatives farther south, but the leaders of Chota were worried about what the coming of the Europeans would portend even in the early decades of the eighteenth century.
Dragging Canoe’s family background might have been the first indication that he was destined for greatness. Although the Cherokee Nation was a full democracy in which everyone had to earn their position, Dragging Canoe’s family was as close to royalty as any Cherokee ever got to be. His father was the famous Peace Chief Attakullakulla, known to the whites as “Little Carpenter”, and his maternal grandfather was the great War Chief Oconostota.
His very name and the story behind it, is indicative of the man and his character. The story that comes down to us tells of a young boy in a hurry to be a man. They say he wanted to join his father and uncles in going off to war, (not unusual even today, my own father joined the military when he was seventeen). His father said he could join if he could carry his own canoe.
Cherokee canoes of that era were dugouts, each carved from a single giant log and very heavy. Unable to pick up the canoe, but brimming with determination, he started dragging the canoe toward the river. The warriors found this hilariously funny and from that day on, he was known as “He Drags His Canoe,” better known as “Dragging Canoe.”
The next seminal incident in his life was the arrival of smallpox — the dreaded disease for which the Cherokee had neither medicine nor immunity. This left him somewhat disfigured. There is some speculation that this experience contributed to his violent streak. In a society that set much value on both intelligence and physical beauty, the experience of a deadly foreign disease and the disfigurement it left behind would certainly have been traumatic. The smallpox angle is probably overblown however, as he took part in diplomatic missions as a young man, and he had a number of friends among the whites. If smallpox played any role in Dragging Canoe’s later career, it probably came later with the death of his wife.
Dragging Canoe married and eventually became the chief of Great Island Town. Pursuing the normal career trajectory of a Cherokee politician of the time, he seems to have settled down to the duties of being a husband and running a town. Both of which were full time jobs among Cherokees of that time. By all accounts, he was deeply in love with his wife, and had things stayed as they were history might have been different.
But then Dragging Canoe’s wife died. Some say she died of smallpox. They also say that Dragging Canoe went out of his mind with grief. They say he vowed revenge on the those who brought this plague to his people. They say in his grief that he swore over her grave he would take up the hatchet and walk the “Red Path” until he avenged her death.
Whether any of that is fact or not may be debatable, but one thing is certain, he was not the same after the death of his wife. And with her death, the stage of history was set for the arrival of the man who would become the “Cherokee Dragon.”