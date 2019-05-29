“You can’t tell me anything, I learned all about you people in the Boy Scouts” That statement is a direct quote from a fellow I once worked with, who upon hearing that I had Cherokee blood, decided to display his ignorance of history and geography in some rather amusing ways.
Many people have erroneous ideas or assumptions regarding any number of people, places, or things. For the most part these errors are harmless as long as they are not acted upon in some materially harmful manner. Education and knowledge, along with the willingness to learn new things from new perspectives saves most people from dying a slow intellectual death in the solitary confinement of militant stupidity.
There are others of course, those for whom knowledge has no allure, and wisdom no attraction. These are the ones to whom the old adage applies, “better to be silent and be thought a fool, then to open one’s mouth and remove any doubt.” The fellow mentioned above was one of these. It started with the arrogant assumption that having been an “Order of the Arrow Leader” qualified him as an expert on Native peoples and cultures.
Further on in the conversation, this individual also betrayed his lack of geographical knowledge by stating that the Creek peoples were from the northern plains, up near Canada, and the Cree peoples were from the Southeast. When it was politely pointed out to him that this was actually backwards, that the Creek peoples were from the Southeast and the Cree from the northern plains, he responded with “you can’t tell me anything, I learned all about you people in the Boy Scouts” adding “I know more about you people then you do.”
Now, aside from being an abrasive jackass, and militantly stupid, this guy was amusing. The “knowledge” he shared was a catalogue of every “B” movie stereotype and dime novel trope from Philip Sheridan to John Wayne. Fortunately, this intellectually-challenged individual was not, and never would be, in a position to make policy or pass any laws. But he was a product of the public-school system, and as such came out of the same pipeline that produces our political leaders. That should be a cause for concern because while ignorance of Native tribes and cultures may not be of concern to the majority population, poor education in one subject is often an indicator of poor education in another. We would not want a highway commissioner who thought the roads should be paved with pitchblende.
But back to our amusing jackass, over the course of the conversation, he dug his hole deeper and deeper, finally drifting into the areas of spirituality and religion. Subjects which he was woefully unequipped and unprepared mentally to discuss with any clarity. For some reason he seemed to have convinced himself that Native people practiced Human sacrifice and pray to animals. He wanted to know, “do you guys still do that, do you guys still pray to wolves.”
Now at this point the guy has left himself wide open for a joke and I could not pass it up. I nodded my head very gravely and said yes but they have not been answering us lately. At this he became very excited and wanted to know why. I told him it was getting hard to obtain the sacrifices the “Wolf Spirit” demanded. Of course, he wanted to know what sacrifice the “Wolf Spirit” preferred. I hesitated for dramatic effect; I don’t know if I should tell I said, by now the guy is completely hooked, so I leaned in close to tell him the preferred sacrifice for the “Wolf Spirit.”
“The best sacrifice for the Wolf Spirit is arrogant white guys who learned all about our people in the Boy Scouts. You want to come to come over this weekend?”
For some reason, that was the end of the conversation.