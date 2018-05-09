Parkers first sibling team in history of DWTS show; seventh team introduced to take stage

Mohawk Presents Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars GETS SCHOOLED is back and this year, it will set fourteen high school students spinning across a brand-new stage as the wildly popular fundraiser-the single most successful one in Gordon County history-debuts at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center. Shows are scheduled for Friday, May 18 and Saturday, May 19 with 7 p.m. curtain drops. Limited seating is available as showtime approaches.
Tickets became available online at www.gordoncountyunitedway.org on Sunday, April 1 and from United Way of Gordon County’s office at 109 South King Street beginning Monday, April 2 at a variety of prices. Admission for the Friday “Student Show” will be $10 and the Saturday tickets will be available for $25 and $40 each.
A planning committee has been working for months to put the show in order. That committee includes Andy Baxter with Andy Baxter Photography, Kristy Brown with Greater Community Bank, retired educator Michelle Frix-Ward, Ashley Goble with United Way of Gordon County, Dr. Amy Parker with Gordon County Schools and Vickie Spence, Executive Director of United Way of Gordon County.
The show will feature seven couples, all students enrolled at high schools located in Gordon County. The couples dancing are Brianna Towers and Brannon Spector, Haylea Graham and Drew Gravitt, Ivie Parker and Logan Parker, Katlyn Lester and Ned Abernathy, Kelly Rule and Porter Law, Lydia Jaime and Cole Pelfrey and Sarah Green with Ryan Morrell. Each member of the winning team will receive a $1,000.00 scholarship. Each member of the first runner-up team will receive $750.00; second runner-up members will receive $600 and all other dancers who complete the show will receive a $500.00 scholarship.
As the first sibling couple in the history of the show, Team Seven features Ivie and Logan Parker, children of Jill Stanley and Richie Parker, and stepchildren of Monica Parker. Ivie and Logan come from a large family and have siblings named Collin, Jacob, Sidnie, and Gavin. Their stepbrother is Jaden Brock and they have a half-sister named Maclaine McDaniel. They attend Christian Fellowship Church.
A senior at Sonoraville High School, Ivie is an accomplished student with an impressive resume and has been involved in a number of extracurricular programs. She is a Phoenix Award winner for cheer, received a 212 Award for Kindness, Leadership and Character and an Honor Awards in Biology, History, Chemistry, and Early Childhood Education.
While she has no formal dance training, Ivie has been very involved in high school cheerleading and tumbling. She considers her coaches, Ginger Reeves and Taylor Kile, role models and compliments them for their encouragement and the way they both pushed her to be the best version of herself. Ivie coaches Cheer and Tumbling at Renegade Athletics.
Logan is just one year behind Ivie and is a junior at Calhoun High School. During his time with the Jacket Nation, he has enjoyed being a member of the football team. He and the team won the 2017 State Championship. The Yellow Jackets have been regional champs for seven years. He names Coach Arnold as his role model and credits him for checking on the team to be certain the players are holding up their grades.
He does not pretend to be a professional dancer and has no training in the field, but insists that he can still groove and is ready to hit the stage in just a couple weeks. Logan is not shy and describes himself as “extremely loud, outgoing and entertaining” and insists his large household would be boring without him.
The mission of United Way of Gordon County is to accurately assess the needs of Gordon County and to mobilize available resources to meet these needs. Profits realized from Mohawk Present’s Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars GETS SCHOOLED remain in Gordon County.