Parker completes pilot training familiarization course

Samuel Parker, a 2016 honor graduate of Calhoun High School, recently finished an 11-day undergraduate pilot training familiarization course at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi. Parker served as the ROTC instructor for the trainees, and was his second year of being invited to assist.
During this event, Parker also completed flight training for a flight in a T-38. The T-38 is the Air Force training aircraft for fighter pilots. Parker successfully completed flight training, ejection seat and parachute training. He took his flight in the T-38 on Friday, July 27, performing air-to-ground combat maneuvers, high-G aerobatic maneuvers, formation flying and approached the speed of sound. This is one of many steps taken towards Parker’s long-term goal of becoming a United States Air Force fighter pilot.
Parker is an Air Force ROTC Cadet Officer at Georgia Tech and also a rising junior engineering student at Kennesaw State University.