Calhoun, GA (30701)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. SSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. SSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.