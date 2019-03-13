Calhoun High School’s Drama Department hosted PANcakes with Peter PAN, a character breakfast, on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Southern Roads Cafe.
Over 100 guests attended the event to meet and greet with the characters of CHS’s Peter Pan: The Musical, which will run March 7-11, 2019, at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center.
Guests were greeted by the Lost Boys and the Pirates served pancakes, while the Indians of the show refilled drinks and helped to clear tables. The main cast: Peter, Wendy, Nana, Mr. Darling, Captain Hook, John, Michael, Tiger Lilly and many others rotated to all tables to sign autographs and make pictures with attendees. Guests were treated to a sneak preview of some of the musical numbers from the show.
Calhoun High School’s Drama Department would like to thank Southern Roads Cafe for hosting the event. We would also like to thank Dub’s High on the Hog for providing pancakes for the breakfast.