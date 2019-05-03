Chip Henderson’s 25th year at the helm of Yellow Jacket Baseball has ended on a sour note. On Thursday, the Pace Academy Knights swept the Calhoun Yellow Jackets in the second round of the GHSA Class AAA state baseball playoffs.
In a three-game series, Pace defeated Calhoun by the scores of 10-1 and 13-0, respectively.
In game one, Calhoun trailed 2-0 in the top of the third inning, but a sacrifice fly to center field managed to score Julian Ipac. However, the Knights would tack on three runs in the bottom of the fourth, then five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
In game two, senior pitcher Ben King got the start. The game was scoreless through three innings, but Pace Academy, playing the second game as the “away” team, broke the game open in the top of the fourth inning. It started with a two-run home run by Andrew Jenkins, and from there, four more runs would be added to the frame.
In the top of the fifth inning, with the Knights ahead 6-0, the team would record seven more runs. Calhoun’s offense could muster only four hits throughout as Pace Academy took game two, 13-0. The series victory sends Pace on to the quarterfinals.
Calhoun’s 2019 season closes with a record of 25-7, along with a 14-2 record in regional competition.