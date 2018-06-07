Owen Security Solutions Rises on Nation’s Top 100 Security Companies List

Calhoun-based Owen Security Solutions was recently recognized as one of the Nation’s Top 100 Security Companies, according to the 2018 SDM 100 Report. The company ranked number 94 on the list of the top 100 largest security providers in the United States. This annual ranking is provided by SDM Magazine, which has been producing the report for the past 27 years.
Security Distributing and Marketing is a trade media that provides security professionals with industry news, insights and technical solutions. The magazine ranks companies in the United States that earn their revenue from the sale, installation, service and monitoring of electronic security systems, such as intrusion and fire, access control, video surveillance and related low-voltage systems, to residential and non-residential customers.
The primary objective of this report is to measure and account the size of the market served by the nation’s 100 largest security providers. The firms listed on this report are ranked by their recurring monthly revenue.
Established by founder Gary Owen in 1973, Owen Security Solutions is a second-generation, locally-owned and operated company based in Calhoun, Georgia. Now led by owner Justin Owen, the company staffs more than 30 employees and serves more than 7,000 customers from offices in Calhoun, Cartersville, Dalton and Rome.
“I’m extremely proud of our team’s commitment to personal and professional growth,” said Owen. “It is exciting to see a group of people be driven to grow as a company and see what we can accomplish together. As always, without our loyal customers and supportive community, this would not be possible. We are grateful and humbled and look forward to what the future holds.”
Owen Security Solutions is part of the Electronic Security Association, the Georgia Security Chapter, National Institute for Certification in Engineering technologies, the local Chambers of Commerce for the communities it serves, as well as a member of the Honeywell Authorized Dealer Program and the DMP Dealer Program.
For more information about SDM or Owen Security Solutions, please visit www.sdmmag.com/SDM100Report and www.OwenSecurity.com.