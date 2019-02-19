Ashworth Middle School teacher Rebecca Owen recently was announced as the recipient of the 2019 School Improvement Dissertation of the Year Award from the University of West Georgia.
“Under the direction of Dr. Yan Yang, her dissertation, ‘Exploring the Relationship Between Rural Young Adolescents' Expectancy-Values in Reading and their Reading Performance’ investigated a critical issue and has valuable practical applications in the field of school improvement,” a news release stated.
“With reading education being a vital part of American school system, school improvement inevitably includes providing educators with better training on reading education in K-12 school systems, particularly in rural schools that need more support,” the release continued.
In her dissertation, Owen looked to provide a different perspective on reading education. She focused on a motivational approach to reading, “investigating rural adolescents reading performance and their expectancy and value beliefs in this important subject, and studying the relationship between their motivational beliefs and their reading performance,” the release stated.
A Cartersville native, Owen is in her 11th year of teaching, all at Ashworth. In addition to teaching sixth-grade reading and language arts, she is the head track and field coach for Ashworth, also assisting the high school track team at Gordon Central.
Prior to receiving her doctorate from UWG, Owen received a specialist in education degree from the University of Georgia in 2014, earning her ESOL endorsement. She received her Master of Arts degree in 2011 from Piedmont College, and earned her Bachelor of Science in Education degree at UGA.