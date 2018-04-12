According to Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston, at about 10:45 p.m. last night, deputy sheriffs were dispatched to a private residence in the Rock Creek community in response to the report of a shooting. Deputies and state troopers from the local GSP post responded. One person is dead. One person has been detained for questioning and sheriff’s detectives were still on the scene collecting evidence earlier this morning. No one is at large, and additional information will be forthcoming when it is available.
