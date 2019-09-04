Tickets are now on sale for the Outsider Art Party at the Harbin Clinic Gallery at Makervillage in Rome. The evening will feature an art auction with a variety of art works from across the U.S., live music with Rounder Records’ songwriter and performing artist Pony Bradshaw, food and drinks.
This unique celebration of folk art, hosted by the Paradise Garden Foundation, will be held at the Harbin Clinic Gallery in Makervillage, Saturday, Sept. 7.
A limited amount of VIP tickets are available for the 7 p.m. food and drinks, followed by music at 8 p.m., when the doors open to the public.
The Outsider Art Show will feature artworks by outsider artists from all over the country, including Rome. Some of the artists whose works will be on display include local artists Stephanie Beckman (jewelry), Adam Sikes (found-object instruments), Russell Cook (fine art), James Schroeder (folk art), “Breezy” (pottery), Donnie Davis (paintings), Beverly Finster (paintings), and Will Linn (folk art). Also featured will be the work of Jeffree Lerner from Dahlonega, musician and artist Robinella from Knoxville, Tennessee, Larry Wilson of Hobson Creek Pottery in Jasper, Athens artists Chris Hubb and Kip Ramey, Jim Kopp from Wyoming, and Neal Whitt from Menlo, to name a few.
All proceeds will be donated to the Paradise Garden Foundation, to help preserve, maintain and showcase the Rev. Howard Finster’s visionary artistic site, Paradise Garden, and to serve as a social, cultural, educational and artistic nexus for the benefit of Chattooga County and the Northwest Georgia region.
The VIP private party begins at 7 p.m. featuring cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, including award winning Riverview Farms’ organic heritage pork, cooked low and slow by Chef Marc Sommers of Parsley’s Catering. VIP tickets are $40.
General admission for Pony Bradshaw begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of.
The Outsider Art Show will be available to view (free admission) during Harbin Clinic Gallery regular business hours, Saturdays from 10 a.m.-noon, and during the River District Music Festival.
For tickets, call 706-808-0800 or visit paradisegarden.eventbrite.com.