Outgoing Gordon BOE members recognized

At the December meeting of the Gordon County Board of Education, two outgoing members were recognized for their service to the school system.
It was the last meeting for Nan Barnette and Larry Massey Jr., whose terms come to a close at the end of this year. They will be replaced by Kacee Smith and Eddie Hall.
Barnette served on the board for 12 years, following her retirement from a long tenure as an educator with the school district. Massey was appointed to fill a vacant seat on the board 15 months ago.
Board Chairman Chris Johnson shared his gratitude for the efforts of Barnette and Massey in serving the children of Gordon County.
“Mrs. Nan, you have (been) a mentor to me since I came on the board, and I am grateful that I’ve had the opportunity to work with you,” Johnson said. “Your education background meant a lot, and I looked to your experience for guidance on many occasions.”
Johnson continued in his remarks to address the work of Massey.
“Thank you for your service, and good luck on your bid for State Representative,” Johnson said, commenting on Massey’s bid for the state House District 5 seat. “I am glad we had the opportunity to get to know each other. I consider you a friend.”
Barnette and Massey both expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to serve on the board.
“This is my calling, and I have been honored to serve,” Barnette said.
Massey took the time to thank Barnette for her service and stated that his, “appreciation for the school system has grown over the past year, and I thank the board for the opportunity to serve.”