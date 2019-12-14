Unity is very important to God. He wants Christians to be “eager to maintain the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace” (Ephesians 4:3). He then gave a list of foundational truths on which this unity must be built and maintained.
He said there is “one body” (Ephesians 4:4). Go back to Ephesians 1:22-23 and you’ll see that he defines the body of Christ as his church (see also Colossian 1:18). He’ll define the church as Christ’s body again in this same letter (Ephesians 5:23). Christ’s body is his church. Since there is only “one body,” that means there is only one church as far as God is concerned. So why are there all these different churches with their different names and teachings? Read 2 Timothy 4:3-4 to find the answer.
The important question is this. Christ is the Savior of his body, his church (Ephesians 5:23). There is only one. Do you want Jesus to be your savior? Be a part of his one body, the one church.
There is “one Spirit” (Ephesians 4:4). This refers to the Holy Spirit who inspired the writers of Scripture (2 Peter 1:19-21; Ephesians 3:3-5). If the scriptures are followed, they will produce “the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace” (Ephesians 4:3). There are many mistaken ideas about what the Holy Spirit does ... and yet there is but “one Spirit.” If unity is to exist, one must not add to the spirit-inspired scriptures concerning what the spirit does in our lives. Rather, one must speak the truth by saying only what the totality of God’s word says about the spirit (Ephesians 4:15; Psalm 119:160).
There is “one hope that belongs to your call” (Ephesians 4:4). God calls people through the gospel (2 Thessalonians 2:14). The gospel is the good news of the love of God shown in Jesus (Romans 5:8). It is through Jesus that we have hope (Romans 5:2), the hope of eternal life and salvation (Romans 8:24-25; 2 Corinthians 4:16-5:10). Again, there are many mistaken notions about salvation and what eternal life will be like. To have unity, one must speak only what the Bible speaks about this hope.
There is “one Lord” (Ephesians 4:5), Jesus Christ who is our only master. Only in him do we find the way, the truth and the life (John 14:6). Consider this, though. It’s easy to call Jesus our lord, but do our actions back up our words Study Matthew 7:21-27 very carefully and then examine yourselves.
There is “one faith” (Ephesians 4:5). Want an interesting project? Look up all the numerous different kinds of churches found in town and call each one. Ask to speak to the preacher. Ask them to tell you what that church believes and why they believe it. You’ll quickly see just how many different “faiths” we have come up with since the cross. Yet God says there’s only “one faith.” It comes from the words of Christ (Romans 10:17). Jesus wants his followers to say the same things and be completely united (John 17:20-23; 1 Corinthians 1:10-13; Philippians 2:1-2). The only way that will happen is by believing and following God’s word alone, no more and no less. Cast aside the creeds of men and let’s get back to the Bible!
There is “one baptism” (Ephesians 4:5). Different churches baptize in different ways for different reasons. Some sprinkle and some immerse. Some are baptized believing they’re already saved. Yet God says there’s only “one baptism.” The word “baptize” or “baptism” in the New Testament is a transliteration of a Greek term meaning to immerse, so baptism is not sprinkling.
The New Testament lists several reasons for baptism, including salvation and how one is added to that “one body” discussed earlier (Mark 16:16; 1 Peter 3:21; 1 Corinthians 12:13; cf. Acts 2:38; 22:16; Galatians 3:27; Colossians 2:11-12; Romans 6:3-4). Have you been baptized with the “one baptism” commanded of all believers in the Bible?
Lastly, there is “one God and Father of all, who is over all and through all and in all” (Ephesians 4:6). Some may worship Allah, others may worship a plurality of gods ... but in reality there is only God, the God of the Bible, the father of us all. No one can hide from him (Hebrews 4:13). Are you ready to give an account to him (2 Corinthians 5:10)?