DEAR EDITOR:
During his testimony, Robert Mueller made it clear that Russia attacked our elections and that “it wasn’t a single attempt. They’re doing it as we sit here.” Not only do we have proof Russia infiltrated election systems in all 50 states in 2016, Microsoft has already tracked nearly 1,000 foreign cyberattacks on political organizations during this election cycle.
Our current system isn’t equipped to handle this growing level of interference. In many cases, states have no way of verifying vote counts in the event of a cyberattack. Bill HR3351, which recently passed in the House of Representatives, is an important step in the right direction. It would help prevent future cyberattacks by allocating $600 million to replace outdated voting equipment with a system that uses voter-verified paper ballots.
But even in the face of this overwhelming evidence, the Senate has been blocking election security legislation at every turn. We can’t sit back and let this happen. The Senate must pass an appropriations bill by Oct. 1, and we have a real chance at getting election security funding in that bill. I’m urging my senators to support a Senate version of the HR3351 bill. Americans are counting on lawmakers to safeguard our democracy, and I hope they’ll do the right thing by taking the House’s lead.
Enough is enough. We need action on election security funding before it’s too late.
Sincerely,
Sharon Wilson
Resaca