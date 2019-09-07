“You must be one of those weenie liberal mongrels.”
Someone said that exact sentence to me this week. I’ll get back to that, but in journalism we have an expression: Don’t bury the lead.
I’ve worked in professional journalism for nearly 14 years. Before that I was the editor of the weekly newspaper at the University of West Georgia and a freelance writer for the Times Georgian in Carrollton for two years. Before that I was an editor for two years of the student newspaper at Floyd College. I was also the editor of my high school’s newspaper and yearbook. During college I served for one year as president for the Georgia College Press Association and another year on the board of directors.
I say all this because I think it’s important that you understand that I have been doing journalism for more than half my life. I take seriously and care deeply about what I do.
In fact, journalism isn’t just what I do. It’s a big part of who I am.
But there are times when we have to report things that we know people will get upset about it. We are obligated to report the bad news, even when we know readers might not want to read it.
That happened this week.
There was a fatal vehicle crash on Sunday morning and police suspect the driver was under the influence at the time of the crash. I know this for two reasons: 1) It was in the publicly available police report. 2) Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle confirmed to me that the report was accurate and that there were items inside the wrecked vehicle that led police to this suspicion.
Our article emphasized (we literally used that word) that police would not be able to confirm whether the driver was intoxicated or not until the results of blood tests are returned. We reported that the chief said he did not know when those results will be back, but we asked that he let us know so we can print a follow-up report.
It’s all pretty straight forward. The police said they suspect something and are investigating that suspicion. That’s it. That’s all we reported.
Which takes me to the angry phone call and my first-ever designation as a “weenie liberal mongrel.”
A man called the office on Wednesday and yelled at me for a good bit. He said I could print his name, but I won’t on the slim chance he regretted some of the things he said once his emotions relaxed a bit.
He was highly upset that we had printed in the newspaper that the deceased driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash. Which, of course, we did not do.
I explained to him, as I just explained above, that we did not print any such thing. I explained that police suspect the driver was intoxicated and are investigating the crash as such. He quickly admitted he hadn’t read the article yet but had seen the headline. I read the headline back to him and asked if he thought it was inaccurate.
The caller first attempted to tell me that the article was false, but when I offered to show him the police report or give him the phone number to the police department so he could confirm the details himself, he switched tactics.
Instead of the article being factually inaccurate, he switched to personal attacks, saying it was wrong to make public “rumor” and “gossip.” I asked him what parts of the report were rumor or gossip.
He then switched tactics again and asked how I would feel if it had been a family member of mine. I told him I would certainly be upset, but that I would still print the details of a police investigation even if it was my own mother. And that’s the truth. (Sorry, Mom!)
The angry caller finally switched to hoping “something happens” to me, and saying he hopes to meet me one day so he can tell me to my face just how wrong I am. I put the phone on speaker at this point so other people could hear what felt like thinly veiled threats.
I share this story because I wanted to tell him, though he had little interest in listening, that I understand he’s upset and that I understand why. But reporting the news, both good and bad, is my job, and publishing a report from official police documents and commentary is the best way to make sure the truth is known and that rumor and gossip don’t spread.
We don’t make the news, we just share the news.
As the saying goes, don’t shoot the messenger.