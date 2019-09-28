Chad Moore was so surprised early Monday morning that he was the only member of the public to show up for a Gordon County Board of Education hearing on the proposed millage rate that he had to snap a photo of the empty chairs.
The reason?
He wanted to be able to show the “keyboard warriors,” as he called them, that while they may complain online, they sure seem to miss every opportunity to share their thoughts with their elected leaders. Moore said, given the chatter he sees online, he expected a full parking lot and a bevy of tax payers present to proclaim their displeasure.
But, no, it was just him and me, and I was there to report on the meeting, not to share my thoughts.
A second county BOE hearing later in the evening drew a few more folks — three spoke against the proposed tax rate while another (who also happened to be the father-in-law of a board member) spoke in favor.
In total this week either I or reporter Kelcey Caulder attended four such public tax rate hearings, plus a Calhoun Board of Education and Calhoun City Council meeting. The public participation in those meetings was near non-existent, and, unfortunately, that seems to be the norm.
(The exception being the city BOE meeting, as a class of pre-K students were there to perform the pledge, and the high school’s AP Scholars were being honored, so there were proud parents galore.)
And yet, just as Moore had complained after the session he attended, the keyboard warriors were out this week, in particular in the comment section of posts we made on our Facebook page.
I saw folks complaining about the money the city school system spent to build the new central office on South Wall Street, but I also saw Superintendent Michele Taylor and School and Community Relations Director Jennie Coker respond to such comments with kind and detailed explanations, even offering tours so they could better explain the need for that building.
I saw readers commenting to offer that it’s pointless to attend the meetings because their local representatives won’t listen anyway.
I also personally saw that idea proven false. Ask Chad Moore. He and Gordon County Superintendent Kimberly Fraker spoke for several minutes after the meeting.
I saw the County Administrator Jim Ledbetter answer multiple questions one young man posed regarding the county’s budget and proposed millage rates and then take the number of another individual who spoke mostly to express frustration that his older home seems to continuously increase in value. Ledbetter said he would follow up personally on the man’s appeal and try to help him out.
It may be true that board members and councilmen have made up their minds by the time the public hearings take place, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t listening. That doesn’t mean they don’t take their roles seriously. That doesn’t mean they don’t consider the concerns of the people they represent.
You might not be able to change their minds in a single session, but you might find the answers to questions you don’t even know to ask yet.
Funding a local government is a crazy complicated task, and just like a family budget, the officials responsible for that task are forced to deal with increasing costs of services, unexpected problems, aging infrastructure and equipment, etc. The difference is, when your insurance costs go up, it might be a couple hundred dollars at most, but when that happens to the county government, that increase hits $800,000.
Walking through downtown on Tuesday, on the way back to the office from the county Board of Commissioner’s second public tax rate hearing, I ran into another elected official and we spoke about the lack of attendance at public meetings.
He told me that he learned some time ago that you can’t please everyone all the time, and some people you can never please no matter what. He said the best you can do is to try and accomplish the most good for the most people most of the time.
I’d encourage readers to consider that thought and then take every opportunity they can to get involved. The county commissioners will have a third and final public hearing on the millage rate on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Candidates Forum on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at The Depot.
Both these events present an ideal opportunity to see how your local government works and for you to have a voice in that government.