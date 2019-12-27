I suppose it might be a side effect of being a journalist, but whenever I have something on my mind I generally turn to my friend Google to find out what other thinkers and writers have said on the topic. After all, someone else has probably already said what I’m thinking but in a way that looks much better laid over a photo of a sunset.
You know, something that someone in your Facebook feed would post with a hashtag and the word “inspired.” As it’s the end of another year, and a decade at that, I find myself being reflective, wondering what bits of advice I could share with our readers. So, as is my way, I took to the internet to find my own inspiration and to see what more notable people than I have offered in the way of advice.
What follows are a few of my favorite thoughts, categorized for your enjoyment.
The brief
♦ “Never ruin an apology with an excuse.” ― Benjamin Franklin
♦ “Adapt what is useful, reject what is useless and add what is specifically your own.” ― Bruce Lee
♦ “Don’t ever take a fence down until you know why it was put up.” ― Robert Frost
♦ “Call on God, but row away from the rocks.” ― Hunter S. Thompson
♦ “The best way to predict your future is to create it.” ― Abraham Lincoln
Ones that make you think
♦ “I always pass on good advice. It is the only thing to do with it. It is never of any use to oneself.” ― Oscar Wilde
♦ “To think well and to consent to obey someone giving good advice are the same thing.” ― Herodotus
♦ “I don’t like to give advice. I like to give people information because everyone’s life is different, and everyone’s journey is different.” ― Dolly Parton
♦ “It is a bit embarrassing to have been concerned with the human problem all one’s life and find at the end that one has no more to offer by way of advice than ‘try to be a little kinder.’” ― Aldous Huxley
♦ “Even though you may want to move forward in your life, you may have one foot on the brakes. In order to be free, we must learn how to let go. Release the hurt. Release the fear. Refuse to entertain your old pain. The energy it takes to hang onto the past is holding you back from a new life. What is it you would let go of today?” ― Mary Manin Morrissey
I’ll have what he’s/she’s having
♦ “Dream as if you will live forever; Live as if you will die today.” ― James Dean
♦ “Always acknowledge a fault. This will throw those in authority off their guard and give you an opportunity to commit more.” ― Mark Twain
♦ “If you sell your soul to get ahead it will cost more than you bargained for. When you earn your success and never take something for nothing, no one can lay claim to what’s rightfully yours. My biggest investors (parents & grandparents), now deceased, ask nothing of me. They are the only ones I owe for a debt I can never repay; but its the only kind that will ever be worth carrying.” ― Carlos Wallace, from “Life Is Not Complicated-You Are: Turning Your Biggest Disappointments Into Your Greatest Blessings”
♦ “What you’re supposed to do when you don’t like a thing is change it. If you can’t change it, change the way you think about it. Don’t complain.” ― Maya Angelou, from “Wouldn’t Take Nothing for My Journey Now”
♦ “Don’t own so much clutter that you will be relieved to see your house catch fire.” ― Wendell Berry, from “Farming: a hand book”
To give advice is such a lofty thing. It assumes you have learned something though experiences, be they good or bad, that you feel could benefit others. Or, I should probably say, to give advice ought to be such a lofty thing. The truth of the matter is that most everyone will quickly throw their two cents at you whether you ask for it or not.
It is that belief that so often prevents me from sharing my own thoughts and experiences with others, because their’s is a different road than I’ve walked, and even if the potholes look similar we’ve driven our own vehicles to get there.
Is that quite enough mixed metaphors for you?
There is, however, one piece of advice I have humbly offered numerous times throughout the years, though this idea typically is in response to someone’s inquiry about my quiet nature as a “man of few words” sort of individual. Feel free to put this on a photo of a mountain range or soaring bird, as it might prove useful in today’s media climate:
“You learn a lot more listening than you do talking.” ― Daniel Bell