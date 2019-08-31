According to the Georgia Secretary of State, there are 32,584 registered and active voters in Gordon County, which is a pretty impressive number when you consider there were 57,089 residents here as of 2017.
The problem, however, is with the word “active.”
During the midterm elections last November voter turnout in Gordon County was 59.25% of registered voters at that time, according to the Board of Elections and Voter Registration, with 17,826 voters hitting the polls.
And, yes, a near 60% percent turnout in a non-presidential election year is pretty darn good. But what happened to that other 40%?
That’s a lot of voters that weren’t “active” during that election cycle.
In Georgia last November we voted for a new governor, the first time in a number of years when the state was guaranteed to have a new person in that seat regardless of which candidate won. That fact, I’d wager, contributed heavily to a pretty good local turnout number.
And now we have another election cycle coming up this November. This one is local, which, as far as I’m concerned, means people should take a particular interest in making sure they cast their votes.
The big state and national elections always draw a good turnout, but the local elections are arguably more important to individuals because your local officials are the folks who set your local tax rates, hire your city and county employees and make the rules that govern your local life.
In Calhoun, there will be two contested races this fall: Judy Peterson will be challenging incumbent Al Edwards for the City Council Post 2 position, and two people — Becky George and Don Hood — will be competing to fill the Board of Education Post 5 seat that incumbent Tony Swink will retire from at the end of his term.
Around Gordon County, we’re also going to have three contested mayoral races.
In Fairmount, Harris Pierce and Steve Brannon are both running to replace Mayor Calvin Watts, who decided not to seek reelection.
Over in Plainville, Mayor Jim Miller is facing a challenge from Taylor Payne.
And Resaca is set to have a new mayor, as incumbent Samuel Allen is not running for another term. Instead, current Post 2 councilman Nathan Wyatt will take on Mitch Reed for mayor. Also, Ben Niles and Christopher Cunningham are running for Wyatt’s Post 2 seat.
All told, that’s six local elections that Gordon County residents ought to be paying attention to, even if they don’t live inside the voting districts relative to each city.
Back in March a special election was conducted in Fairmount to replace Linda Sledge Johnson on the city council after she passed away unexpectedly in September of 2018. Billy Mauldin won the election with a whopping 48 votes. Only 69 votes were cast, despite there being 489 eligible registered voters at the time. That’s a 14% turnout.
Surely we can do better this November, right?
State and national elections get all the spotlight, but local elections make the biggest impact on most people’s daily lives.
Becky Kip wrote about the importance of local elections for The Hill back in 2016. She said, in part:
“Our local public servants leverage our property tax dollars to make big budgetary decisions that influence our local communities, from education reforms to welfare and more. They’re heavily involved in helping voters pass bills that often take precedence over national law.”
Calhoun City Schools announced just this week that the board of education is proposing a tax increase. Your local officials are the people who will decide whether or not this proposal is adopted.
Your vote helps determine who those local officials are. You can also have a say in this proposed increase at one of three public hearings.
All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on this tax increase to be held at the Depot Community Room, 109 S. King St., on Sept. 9, at 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. There will also be a third public hearing on Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.
Most everyone likes to complain now and again about the government, but you’ll probably never get the chance to sit down in a room with the president or governor and share your thoughts and feelings face to face. But you can shake the hands and burn the ears of your local mayors and council representatives.
And because so few voters typically participate in local elections, your vote in those races carries so much more weight.
The last day to register to vote in November will be Monday, Oct. 7, and early voting will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 15. Make sure you take part, if you’re eligible.