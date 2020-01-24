As we reported earlier this week, the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce conducted the annual retreat for its current Leadership Calhoun/Gordon County leadership class in Chattanooga last weekend.
The class is comprised of a wonderful bunch of people, believe me. Some of the best and brightest the area has to offer. Trust me. Everyone’s saying so. I even heard someone say it might be the best class ever. Truly.
And I’m not just saying this because I’m in the class.
Jokes aside, it was a productive, information and entertaining weekend at the Double Tree in Downtown Chattanooga. I’d like to take the opportunity to publicly thank Michele Taylor, Bud Owens and Eddie Reeves for the roles and presentations they presented during the two-day event. I can honestly say without jest that I feel like I gained a few experience points this weekend.
But, because these folks are training us up, those of us in the class were also tasked with giving presentations of our own, and in case you haven’t read this from me in the past, I am not a fan of public speaking. Especially when that public I’m speaking to is a group of well accomplished professionals.
Mr. Owens complimented me after the fact, but I’ll have to take his word for it because I’m pretty sure I mentally blacked out during that five minutes or so I was tasked with filling.
However, dear reader, I have decided to share some of the information I presented with you. From the safety of keyboard. Where your judgement can only hurt me if you feel bothered enough to fire off an email or dial the office line.
I presented on Habit 5 from the book “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” by Stephen Covey. Originally published in 1989, the book has sold more than 25 million copies in 40 languages around the globe.
Habit 5 is “Seek First to Understand, Then to be Understood” and the gist of the lesson being taught is that we too often listen to others not in an attempt to truly understand but in order to learn and judge from our own perspectives. The goal we’re aiming for is “empathic communication.”
Covey writes: “We have such a tendency to rush in, to fix things up with good advice. But we often fail to take the time to diagnose, to really, deeply understand the problem first.”
And later expands: “‘Seek first to understand’ involves a very deep shift in paradigm. We typically seek first to be understood. Most people do not listen with the intent to understand; they listen with the intent to reply. They’re either speaking or preparing to speak. They’re filtering everything through their own paradigms, reading their own autobiography into other people’s lives.”
You’ve probably been guilty of this before; have you ever responded, “Oh! I know exactly how you feel” or “I went through the same thing. Let me tell you what I did.”
Covey wrote about how a friend of his complained (paraphrasing the exchange), “I just can’t understand my kid. He won’t listen to anything I say.”
To which Covey asked, “You can’t understand your kid because he won’t listen to anything you say?”
The friend incredulously responded, “Yeah. That’s what I said.”
To which Covey asked again, “You can’t understand your kid because he won’t listen to anything you say?”
The friend, with an imaginary light bulb clicking on above his head, finally got the point and said, “Ohhhh.”
In case your light bulb is still dark, the point was that the friend was trying to “understand” the kid without listening to the kid. Covey’s point is that to best understand someone, you have to listen. But, really, it’s not enough to just hear the words they have to say.
To really listen with empathy, you have to learn to set aside your own opinions and feelings and try to understand what the person is thinking and feeling based on how they see things.
Quoting Covey again: “Empathy is not sympathy. Sympathy is a form of agreement, a form of judgement. And it is sometimes the more appropriate emotion and response. But people often feed on sympathy. It makes them dependent. The essence of empathic listening is not that you agree with someone; it’s that you fully, deeply, understand that person, emotionally as well as intellectually.”
To surmise, sympathy is understanding the details and feeling sorry for someone; empathy is casting aside how you feel from your own perspective and connecting with what the speaker says or feels from their perspective.
It’s not an easy habit to master, but you might find that it is worth the effort to try.