Some loyal readers may remember a letter I wrote about several months ago from someone calling himself “Mr. Sarcasticus.” Well, I am excited to say I have heard from my witty pen pal once again.
I will now share the letter, which disappointingly arrived via email this time as opposed to the fancy paper and envelope of the first message, in it’s entirety:
“Mr. Bell, Happy New Year, try, try again ... .
“So, the biggest selling topics were crime related last year? That’s because that’s about as much excitement as anyone dares or cares to spoon-feed the local public. Ironic, isn’t it? Short of the national media’s use of disinformation, there are only two other ways to sell newspapers in a relatively uneventful small town in the world today. Appeal to the worst in human nature, or tell the painful truth in a way that makes people think, respond or act. Some settle for the first. Most put the presses to bed with the second. Few are brave enough for the last. One exploits human nature, another panders to human nature, the other exposes it. (Also see the recent, “Celebrating Marvel’s Stan Lee” television tribute. It talks about the “Comic Book Code” which tried to control the media and “Stan’s Soapbox,” and comics which defied it and spoke out anyway. I haven’t seen them celebrating the creators of the comic book code.)
(Below, unsent from last year)
Funny isn’t it?
You can throw a big party and it doesn’t mean anyone will show up. Like only four people showing up to the Tax meeting. And, no matter how many articles are written about it, no one seems to care. In those quiet, reflective moments do you ever wonder how much my letter might have influenced attendance? Oh, well at least we got to share a good laugh, even if the joke was at the expense of everyone else.
Sincerely,
Mr. Sarcasticus
P.S.
The hardest thing I’ve learned in my lifetime is that: the only thing people hate more than a lie is the truth.
And, if I did offend, then I will refer you to Puck’s final monologue in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” which starts with, “If we shadows have offended ...”
“And if I didn’t offend, then I will try harder to satisfy your sensitivities the next time, lest I fade away into the shadows myself.”
For the sake of clarity, in the first paragraph Mr. Sarcasticus is referring to a recent article we posted and printed that recounted the most clicked-on CalhounTimes.com articles from 2019. Indeed, as he surmised, all of them were related to crime, save for one piece about a tragic home fire.
We run weekly web traffic reports for our whole family of news companies in Northwest Georgia and, with rare exception, the articles about murder or burglary or drug charges or car crashes or whatever terrible activity that resulted in law enforcement action tend to occupy the tops of the lists.
Contrary to what Mr. Sarcasticus seems to be suggesting though, we don’t cover those things to sell newspapers or drive clicks. That’s not to say we don’t take readership into consideration. However, our focus is on providing useful and informative reports, because area residents do deserve to know what criminal activity is occurring in their town, and those clicks are proof that people are interested in that coverage.
There’s a whole other set of people within my company whose job it is to worry about selling more papers, and I leave the business of newspaper business in their capable hands.
Given a choice, I would and hopefully will always prefer to cover the “good” news. And we do that every day. I can’t control what interests folks on the internet though, and that more often than not seems to be the “bad” news.
The latter point made by the sarcastic hero holds true as well ... public meetings are often barely attended, and usually the people who do show up are those of us in the media or employees of the government who are likely to be most directly affected by whatever is taking place at said meeting.
I will note one fantastic exemption, though. The meeting room of the Gordon County Commission was darn near overflowing last month when a poultry farmer was on the agenda asking for permission to building additional chicken houses. The testy crowd was overwhelming opposed to the idea and the issue was tabled until February. I expect it will be another packed house for that one, and I invite Mr. Sarcasticus to show up, because I’ll be there.
Finally, as to the post script, I take no offense.
As Pierre Trudeau quipped after being called an expletive by President Richard Nixon: “I have been called worse things by better people.”
I jest, of course, and look forward to your next missive.