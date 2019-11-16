I had somewhat of a surreal experience recently, and the more I have considered the situation the more I come to understand that all too often in life we find ourselves in moments that just don’t make sense from our point of view.
So here’s what happened, from my perspective anyway.
I had just parked beside a gas station on a stop for snacks and was checking texts and emails on my phone as I walked toward the store when I noticed a clearly unoccupied and unattended pickup truck was rolling away from the pumps at a steadily increasing speed.
Before I had even time to process this event I had hopped in front of the truck and was leaning my weight toward preventing it from rolling further down the slope exiting the lot. With only minor success, I might add.
Then, as suddenly as if he had appeared from thin air, a slight, older, bald, toothless man who was laughing wildly threw open the truck’s driver side door and jumped in. He didn’t stop the truck though, or accelerate, or back up. He just rode that rolling vehicle out into the road while laughing continuously and waving at me like he were grand marshal of a parade.
Once in the road the man cranked the wheel to the right in order to park on the shoulder (without ever using the brakes), then exited the vehicle (which was still running) and started walking back toward the gas station. Once he had made it about halfway to where I still stood dumbfounded, he shouted something entirely unintelligible, shrugged and ran back to the truck, which he then drove away.
As I resumed my approach to the store, a clerk who had witnessed all this happen stepped outside.
“That guy’s truck was just rolling away,” I said, unable to think of anything else to add while my brain still attempted to process the scene.
“That truck had been sitting there for 20 minutes, but no one got gas or ever came in,” the clerk replied with a shrug, as if to suggest he also didn’t know what to make of the whole thing. “I never even saw him until I saw you jump in front of the truck.”
Later that night I was at home, replaying the scene over in my mind, and the fact that I couldn’t figure out what that whole situation was all about ate at me.
Had he been using the lights from the gas station to work on the truck? Is that why he hadn’t bought gas? If that was the case, why hadn’t the clerk noticed the man the entire time the truck had been parked there?
Why had it started rolling? Where did the man come from? I was walking directly toward the vehicle, so unless he was hiding behind his ride or in the truck bed, he wasn’t there on my initial approach.
What was so funny?
Each potential answer led to more questions, and any potential answer to those questions only led to yet more questions.
I feel confident I must’ve missed something that would have explained this event, but I have since made peace with the fact I’ll probably never know for sure what was going on that night.
See, more than anything else, the one thing we possess that is truly, uniquely our own is our perspective, because our perspectives are shaped continuously by the things we do, see, feel, hear, believe, consume, etc.
From my perspective, I have a hard time imaging what might have inspired someone to park a truck next to gas pumps for 20 minutes before leaping in and guiding it out of the lot once it began rolling that way on its own.
But for the dude behind the wheel, there was probably some perfectly fine explanation from his perspective for what went down.
And the thing is, that epiphany is useful in other ways too.
How often do you find yourself thinking, “Why would someone ... ?”
Or, “How can people believe ... ?”
Or, “What would inspire someone to ... ?”
The next time you find yourself asking just such a question, maybe you can pause for just a moment and consider perspective. We all live varied lives, so our perspectives could line up 90% but be incredibly different on that final 10%.
Basically, what I’m saying is, just because you don’t understand why the unattended truck is rolling out of the parking lot doesn’t mean someone else might not see that as a normal situation from their perspective. Well, that’s the thought that allowed me to move on, anyway.