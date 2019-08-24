The Calhoun Times hosted a ribbon cutting event at our new office on Wednesday, and the turnout and feedback we heard from so many leaders of the community was truly overwhelming.
One thing I heard from a lot of different sources when I first took the helm of this publication was that people missed seeing good, local content on the front page. I also heard from plenty of people who thought the Calhoun Times was no longer in Calhoun.
I honestly thought people were kidding with the new guy, but the more people I met around town the more I heard that the reputation of the Calhoun Times had been suffering for some time.
Apparently in the not-so-distance past, issues of the paper were filled with press releases and wire copy. And while those things can be exceedingly helpful, and we do certainly do enjoy and sometimes rely on press releases (please, please send them our way whenever you have something going on), I feel like the front page should always be full of local content produced by the staff of the paper.
And our readers seem to agree.
Calhoun Mayor Jimmy Palmer was gracious enough to attend our event on Wednesday, and when he spoke to the crowd he mentioned how great it was that our lead story on Wednesday was the ribbon cutting at AdventHealth Gordon that had happened the day before.
He seemed impressed that something that happened 24 hours prior was already in our paper.
But, for me, that’s the way it should be. News should be delivered quickly, efficiently and with as little delay as possible.
Our print deadlines can prevent that sort of thing sometimes. For example, our Saturday edition had to go to press before qualifying ended Friday in Fairmount, Resaca and Plainville. But in those instances we will print what we can and then point readers toward the website. We’ll also run a complete qualifying story in the next print edition.
The website and the print edition are, in reality, two different products. But I don’t really think about them that way. To me, the news is the news regardless of how it’s delivered.
So whether you are holding a newspaper or a smart phone or tablet right now as you read this, I thank you.
One of the most entertaining things I heard about the newspaper actually happened this week. I was talking to a local marketing director, and he said someone had told him they thought the print industry was dead.
“But, Daniel, that’s not even remotely true, especially in a community like this,” he told me. “We hear from people every time we’re in the newspaper. People love the paper.”
To paraphrase Mark Twain’s response to a newspaper report that he was on his deathbed in London, the report of our demise was an exaggeration.
The Calhoun Times is alive and well, and rarely does a day go by without someone calling or stopping by to buy a subscription or renew their existing one. Oh, and we hear about it if someone misses a delivery.
Because people do love the paper.
During our ribbon cutting on Wednesday, dozens of people in important leadership positions approached me with kind words and gratitude for the work we’ve been doing. And, truly, we appreciate that support.
In the news business you most often hear from people only when they are upset, so it was a refreshing change of pace to have so many people say nice things about the increased coverage and specific focus on telling the stories of people in our community.
It’s not always easy, what we do. The hours are weird, the responsibilities are many, but Kelcey Caulder and Michael Baron and I all really enjoy the work.
And, as I’ve written before, we can’t do it without the help of the community.
One of our most popular stories online and in print recently was about the closing of Mable’s Place. On Facebook, dozens and dozens of people shared their praise and happy thoughts about Mable Paul, a lovely lady who has helped so many in our community throughout her years of business.
Additionally, several folks have stopped by the office to buy additional copies of Wednesday’s paper just to have an extra copy of that article.
You know how we found out about that story? Her daughter called us.
So, if you know of something you think people would want to know about, give us a call.
We’ll write about it — online and in print.