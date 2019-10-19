It’s October, which is the month of spooky things like ghosts and ghouls but also Cancer Awareness Month — which I find oddly appropriate because cancer is a scary thing to have to deal with.
According to the American Cancer Society, about 1.7 million Americans will be diagnosed with cancer in 2019, which works out to about half of 1% of all citizens. In Georgia, about 50,450 people will find out they have some form of this deadly disease this year. Nation wide, about 606,880 Americans are expected to die of cancer in 2019, or about 1,660 people per day.
That really sucks.
Cancer is defined by the ACS as a group of diseases characterized by the uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells. If the spread is not controlled, it can result in death. Although the causes of cancer are not completely understood, numerous factors are known to increase the disease’s
occurrence, including many that are modifiable (like tobacco use and excess body weight) and those that are not (such as inherited genetic mutations and immune conditions). These risk factors may act simultaneously or in sequence to initiate and/or promote cancer growth.
What that boils down to is you can still do everything right and end up with a fatal disease through no cause of your own. But things like healthful eating and regular exercise and abstaining from tobacco, alcohol and drugs will go a long way to prevent many types of cancer.
Cancer usually develops in older people; 80% of all cancers in the United States are diagnosed in people 55 years of age or older.
Certain behaviors also increase risk, such as smoking, having excess body weight and drinking alcohol.
In the U.S., approximately 39 out of 100 men and 38 out of 100 women will develop cancer during their lifetime, based on occurrences in the general population.
The most common type of cancer for men is prostate cancer, comprising about 20% of all new diagnosis for men. Lung and bronchus cancer is second for guys, at 13%, but is the deadliest, comprising 24% of all male cancer deaths. Prostate cancer is the second deadliest, at 10%.
Lung and bronchus cancer is also the second most common cancer for women, at 13% of new diagnosis, and also the deadliest, at 23% of all female cancer deaths. Breast cancer is by far the most common kind of cancer for women, at 30%, and the second most deadliest at 15%.
There is some good news though.
The five-year relative survival rate for all cancers combined had increased dramatically since the early 1960s. The ACS reports the survival rate has gone from 39% to 70% for whites and 27% to 63% for blacks during that time. The increase has been attributed to advancements made in treatment and earlier diagnosis. It is worth pointing out that those survival rate numbers do not distinguish between patients who have no evidence of cancer and those who have relapsed or are still undergoing treatment.
Just about every medical professional and related agency out there will tell you the best thing you can do is understand your own lifestyle and inherited family risks and to get screened when you’re supposed to do so.
If you’re unsure about those risks, talk to a doctor.
Even if you aren’t at risk or of the age where regular screening is suggested, you surely know a lot of people that are. Be that bug in their ear and encourage folks to get the screenings. You could save a life.
Odds are you know someone undergoing treatment right now, or you know someone who is no longer with us because of cancer. You’ve probably seen the struggle this disease can have on a person and their family.
Cancer is a witch, and its spell has serious and sometimes far reaching effects on the patient and their loved ones. During this month especially, look to give of your time and money if you wish, but also look for those friends and family members who may need a bit of encouragement to get proactive in their own healthcare.
One last note: The Calhoun Times will publish a special Cancer Awareness Month section next Wednesday that will included more updated information about cancer-related topics, as well as the personal stories of local cancer survivors and patients.
Be sure to look for that.