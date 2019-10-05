It’s a common complaint that our elected leaders don’t really listen, that they don’t really care, and that they’re going to do whatever they want regardless of what their electors think or say.
I personally don’t think any of those statements are true, at least in most cases, but check the comments section after an article from a government meeting goes online and you’ll see that same sort of mantra repeated time and time again.
If you are of that school of thought, if you believe your elected officials won’t listen or don’t care, then have I got news for you!
There will be an election next month in which you will have the opportunity to pick one member each on the Calhoun City Council and Calhoun Board of Education. Don’t live in Calhoun? No worries! Plainville, Fairmount and Resaca all have contested mayoral races, and Resaca even has a Town Council race taking place as well.
There is, however, one caveat: You must be registered to vote.
If you aren’t registered, you have until Monday, Oct. 7.
You can sign up online at gordoncounty.org or stop by the county’s Government Plaza at 215 N. Wall St. You don’t even need an ID to register.
Once you’re registered, mark your calendar for Nov. 5, which will be Election Day.
Does that date not work for you? No worries! Early voting runs from Oct. 14 to Nov. 1. All you have to do is swing by Government Plaza on a business day between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. during that three week period and cast your ballot.
It’s that easy!