This week at the Calhoun Times we’ve been joined by a very special intern — my 6-year-old son, Donovan.
He’s been on fall break this week, and so he’s been hanging out with me while I work, including taking in a softball game as I covered Calhoun High’s softball double header against Jackson County and eating lunch during the Calhoun Rotary’s Club’s weekly meeting.
It’s always a fun time when you get to experience something new and different with your kid, and this week has been something different in deed.
I obviously can’t be objective, but Donovan is a bright and inquisitive child. He enjoys learning about new things, even if those things are completely irrelevant to his life as a first-grader. He’s always asking questions, seeking an explanation that makes sense in his little mind.
And as anyone who has spent time around a young child can already guess, his favorite question is “why?”
The following is an actual conversation (as best as I can recall) he and I had while on the way to the Calhoun-Gordon County Library to see Smokey the Bear, who was visiting children during story time to talk about the dangers fire pose during this incredible dry spell the region is experiencing right now.
D: Dad, where are we going?
Me: The library.
D: Why?
Me: Because Smokey the Bear is there talking to kids about fire prevention and safety.
D: Who is that?
Me: Smokey the Bear? He’s a character that travels around to talk to children about the dangers of fires and how to take precautions to prevent them. The idea is that you’ll go home and tell your mom and dad about what you learned.
D: Why?
Me: Because wildfires can be really dangerous, and they can also destroy the homes of the animals that live in the woods.
D: Why are fires really dangerous?
Me: Well, fire destroys everything it touches. And right now, because we’ve had so little rain recently and are experiencing a drought, all the grass and bushes and trees are really dry, which means they would burn really fast, which would let the fire spread really quickly.
D: Why haven’t we had enough rain?
Me: Well, that’s a complicated issue that a lot of people have different opinions about, and we don’t have time to get into it right now, but the fact is that it’s been really hot this year, and hot temperatures generally mean little rain.
At this point, the train that had been thundering through downtown and blocking our way to the library finally rode on by.
That’s a pretty typical conversation with my child. He asks lots of questions, and I answer him as clearly and thoroughly as I can, while trying to work in new words he may not be familiar with. It’s how he picked up the words “condensation” and “onomatopoeia.”
Admittedly, in the moment, the steady stream of “why” and associated follow up questions can be annoying. But I try to remind myself that his little brain is taking in so much of the world for the very first time, so routine things like dew on the grass in the morning can be a learning experience.
I also try to remind myself to look at the world the same way he does, with interest and wonder and few expectations. It’s not always easy, but that practice does lend itself to a type of peaceful study of otherwise normal encounters.
So often we judge others by their actions while we judge ourselves by our intentions.
An angry gesture or a few harsh words don’t seem so bad to share with another driver when you’re behind the wheel and someone cuts you off in the flow of traffic. But, oh man, don’t let that other driver honk their horn or give you a single-finger salute, because what sort of person does that?
When someone is rude to me, whether a stranger in passing or someone I know, I like to remind myself to ask why. I know I’ve been in a salty mood for one reason or another and shared that negative emotion with others who didn’t deserve it. Similarly, I suspect most of the unkind words or gestures I am the target of are also misplaced darts thrown from a person who has something going on they haven’t dealt with yet.
It’s my job to ask questions. I ask what I need to ask to get the relative information. That often involves asking why.
But, thanks to my little information sponge, I have starting asking why more often in my everyday life. It’s not always easy, but asking why can inspire you to think about things in a new way, and that could lead to better outcomes with normal interactions.