If you follow sports, a player no matter the sport can become more valuable if they can play multiple positions. Those players have the ability and characteristics of helping the team win in multiple fashions.
In theory, the same can be said of a crape myrtle. This popular landscape item brings a lot to the table as a proven ornamental flowering shrub/tree.
My family seems to be always on the go. My daughters have played basketball and softball over the years so we are always traveling. Fall is busy with UGA football games, plus we have a family farm. There is not much time to worry about the landscape items.
Crape myrtles are one of my favorite plants because once established they can need little maintenance while at the same time looking great. I will be sharing information today from a UGA publication by Bodie Pennisi, UGA Commercial Landscape Horticulturist, and Jean Woodward, UGA Extension Plant Pathologist.
For starters, we are not going to discuss pruning of crape myrtles today. That can be for a future article since this is not pruning season. The only thing I will add is that if you choose to prune your crape myrtles, it needs to be done in the dormant season such as late winter to early spring before growth starts.
I will say that crape myrtles have qualities that should fit most every landscape. They are very drought-tolerant when established and they have little issues with disease and insects for the most part. Crape myrtles bring a lot to the table as far as flower color, ranging from red and pink to lavender and white. You even have options in growth height with some of the newer cultivars with crape myrtles that will grow less than 3 feet to some that will grow in excess of 20 feet.
I will add that our info states that many of the newer cultivars will have improved flower color, better fall leaf color, a more appealing bark look and also better cold and disease resistance.
If you decide to plant crape myrtles on the property, site selection is an important decision. Ideally, you plant crape myrtles in full sun. This will help aid growth and flowering. If you plant in heavy shade, it can lead to reduced growth and flowering, plus a greater chance of problems such as sooty mold and powdery mildew. In addition, if you are planting in heavy shade, you are probably planting around larger trees. These trees will compete with the crape myrtles for moisture, thus leading to poor growth and flowering.
Our information states that lack of sunlight and moisture are the common causes of poor growth and flowering.
When you plant, keep in mind that crape myrtles can make it in some poor soil conditions but will do better in prepared soil. Note that good soil preparation is worth the effort. Soil preparation does involve digging a large planting hole. The planting hole should be two times wider than the root ball.
Set the plant in the hole no deeper than it grew either in the container or the field. You then backfill the hole with the same soil that was removed. Take time to breakup soil clods and remove rocks and debris. Research work has shown that organic matter amendments are not necessary if you are planting in individual holes. Amendments in the hole can keep roots from spreading out into the surrounding native soil. Amendments can be helpful if they are incorporated evenly throughout the soil surrounding the planting hole.
After planting, you need to water completely to help settle the soil around the root area. Mulch can come into play at this time. If you mulch, 3 to 5 inches of pine straw, pine bark, shredded hardwood mulch or shredded leaves can be placed over the planting hole. If you have the time and material, mulching a larger area beyond the planting hole is better. I had said it before that mulch can help in many areas. Mulch will help conserve valuable soil moisture, help reduce weed issues and can help insulate roots from cold and heat.
Again, water crape myrtles well at planting time and then once per week in the absence of rainfall for the first two months after planting. As I stated earlier, established crape myrtles can tolerate drought times, but your summer flowering will be better if the plants are watered during dry times that happen during the flowering season.
Finally, general purpose fertilizers such as 8-8-8, 10-10-10, 12-4-8 or 16-4-8 are great for crape myrtles. For the freshly planted one gallon plants, you can apply 1 teaspoon of fertilizer monthly from March to August. The larger established plants can use a spring broadcast fertilization. We can go over that rate in a future article.