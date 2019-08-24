For most vegetable gardeners, this may be a column to file away for next gardening season. I know some gardeners will have a portion of late season tomatoes, but for most the gardening season is slowing down.
This column could be beneficial for folks with late season tomatoes or can be used for 2020. Keep in mind that staking and pruning of tomato plants are two practices that can help keep tomato plants healthy and produce larger fruit. Note that the system of staking and how much you prune can be dependent on the type of tomatoes you are growing.
I will be sharing information from a UGA publication by my friend, Bob Westerfield, UGA Extension horticulturist, and Shelbie Bohensky, UGA Extension Program assistant.
For starters, we need to have a discussion on the two main tomato groups. Tomatoes are either determinate or indeterminate tomatoes.
Determinate tomatoes are usually stockier and have less aggressive vines that will produce most of the fruit in a short amount of time. Our information states that in theory is it feasible to not provide staking support for these plants, but it can be a risk.
It is added that determinate tomatoes can grow a dense canopy, so light pruning can allow more air and sunlight into the plant.
Staking determinate plants can reduce the chance of plants tipping over due to plant weight or wind.
Indeterminate tomatoes will grow taller and in a vining manner and will produce fruit throughout the growing season. Indeterminate tomatoes will need a support system or the plants will end up on the ground. Heavy vines of indeterminate tomatoes can break and bend too. It is added that vigorous pruning can be helpful to indeterminate type tomatoes by allowing air and sunlight to penetrate and to balance out some of the top heavy issues that can occur.
Why is staking important? Staking can keep plants off the ground and helps with the upward growth habit of the plants. In addition, many disease and insect issues start at the ground, so keeping the plants off the ground is beneficial.
Keep in mind that if you use staking material from durable and weather- resistant sources, the material could last for several seasons.
I will try to cover as much material as possible in the rest of the column on staking and pruning.
The single-stake system is simple and can be economical. The stake is placed within an inch or two of the plant’s base and stem and you loosely tie the plant to the stake. The stake should be in the ground to a depth of 6 to 12 inches. Stakes can be made out of wood, plastic or metal. Even fence T-posts can be used. You need to start tying your plants to the stake after they are 10-12 inches in height.
What can you use for ties? Our info states that garden twine, strips of fabric or even piece of pantyhose can make good material to use as ties. Stake your tomato plant about every 8 inches up the entire length of the main trunk. The single-staking method is easy and affordable but provides the least amount of support. It is more designed for determinate tomato plants.
A double-stake system is created by simply adding a second stake to give more support to the tomato plant. The stakes are placed on opposite sides of the plant and each is tied to the plant. It should be noted that just like the single-stake system, provide several feet between plants to allow for easy harvest and air circulation.
Cages are very popular with tomatoes. Per our information, cages come in many different sizes, shapes and made from a variety of materials. Garden shops often will sell cone-shaped wire cages. Lightweight cages can work on determinate and patio type tomatoes but are not strong enough for large growing plants.
Some people will build their own cages in order to make something more durable. More durable cages may be constructed from galvanized livestock fencing with four to six-inch woven squares. The larger holes in the woven wire make it easy for harvesting of the tomatoes. Cages should be a minimum of three feet in diameter.
Some folks may choose to use concrete reinforcement wire.
Note that depending on the wire you use, you may need to use small stakes or landscape fabric staples to secure the cages down to the soil.
This can reduce the chances of top heavy plants from still toppling over.
Finally, there is another method called the Florida weave that can be used for staking. We will discuss this method and also pruning in a future article.