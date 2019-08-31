This week, we will finish up our topic from the last article on staking and pruning of tomatoes.
Tomatoes are one of the most popular items in a home vegetable garden. Most gardeners are slowing down the efforts for this season, but there are a few that planted a second round of tomatoes. Others may want to use this information as a basis for their vegetable gardening plans for 2020.
I will again be using information provided in a UGA publication by Bob Westerfield, UGA Extension Horticulturist, and Shelbie Bohensky, UGA Extension Program Assistant.
As part of a quick review, last week we discussed the difference in determinate and indeterminate tomatoes. Determinate tomatoes are usually stockier and have less aggressive vines. This group of tomatoes normally will produce the majority of their fruit in a short period of time. The indeterminate tomatoes will normally grow taller in a vine type manner and will produce tomatoes throughout the growing season.
You may can get away with not staking determinate tomatoes, but it won’t hurt. Indeterminate tomatoes do require a staking system. We had time to give information on the single-stake, double-stake and cage methods in regards to giving plants extra support last week. This support can reduce chances of plants tipping over or breaking.
The Florida weave is another option to consider. No, this is not an offensive set for a basketball team trying to score baskets, but a tomato plant support system using stakes and durable string. The method is by first planting your tomato transplants in a row. You need to leave the correct amount of space between each plant. You will place stakes on either end of the row and in between every third or fourth plant. Make sure the stake is securely in the garden soil.
Our information adds that you can use stakes made from material of your choice, but metal T-posts are more effective and secure that wooden stakes. When the stakes are secure, tie a piece of durable string around one of the end posts, 1 or 2 inches from the ground, according to Westerfield and Bohensky. You then begin weaving the string in and out between each tomato plant, making sure to keep the string tight and looping the string around each middle post once to create extra support. You will then cut the string when you are at the end of the row and tie the string to the post.
Westerfield and Bohensky state to then repeat the process, ensuring that the string is on the opposite side of the plant as it was the time before. You will leave about 1 to 2 inches between each set of woven string until the string is above each plant. This will give you the opportunity to easily place the tomato plant between the extra woven string once the plant has grown more.
Pruning can be helpful in regards to tomatoes.
Our literature states pruning should start at planting time as the gardener removes all lower stems that can come in contact with the soil. This will help reduce disease with the plants.
As tomato plants develop, remove any drooping limbs that are close to the soil. Our info adds that sharp, scissor-type hand clippers are best for tomato pruning. As far as groups, the determinate tomatoes normally need less pruning, but they can benefit from maintenance pruning too. It is added to remove sucker shoots to help with air flow and help with energy going to the fruit. You can remove non-bearing branches in a selective fashion to help air movement and to allow more sunlight to the plant.
Pruning damaged or what appears as diseases leaves or branches can help with plant health too. When you prune, make sure you remove the clippings from the area. If you leave clippings on the ground, it can lead to disease issues. Another tip in reducing problems with disease or virus issues in the garden is to spray your clippers with a disinfectant that contains alcohol between pruning plants.
Keep in mind that pruning is an aid, but do not take off too much foliage. Westerfield and Bohensky reminds that the tomato fruit likes to be shaded and exposing to full sunlight can lead to scald. It is added that the final form of pruning is actually thinning of fruit. You need to remove any tomatoes that look diseases or insect damaged.
This may be tough to do, but if you want to grow larger tomatoes, you should pick off clusters and leave only one. Energy and nutrients will be sent to fruit you leave on the plant.