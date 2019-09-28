I received a phone call from a friend recently on soil sampling. His goal is to plant zoysia next year, but was wishing to get his soil checked for a pH reading and also for a nutrient status. I told him this is a great time of year to soil test because if the pH is too low, he could apply the recommended amount of lime now.
Lime interacts with soil slowly so applying correctly now hopefully will see a pH boost before planting next year. Plus, he will have a fertilizer recommendation when he is ready to apply too.
Today, I will like to provide information on soil testing with the UGA Soil Test Lab by a UGA circular by Leticia Sonon and David Kissel with the UGA Agricultural and Environmental Services Laboratories.
For starters, one of the best resources that a person growing vegetables in a garden, maintaining a home lawn, growing a crop or growing forages for livestock for example is soil testing. I can go to our office computer and tell you exactly how many soil samples our office has submitted over the years. I can safely say that the number is high, but it should be tons more.
Soil testing is one of the most economical lab resources with the cost only being $9 per sample. Frankly, I think when people hear the words lab or test, they think it is something too technical for what they are doing.
The report will normally come back with one page of results. The recommendations will come back with specific details on how much lime to apply, which fertilizer formulation and how much of that fertilizer to apply. The recommendations will come in a specific rate for every 1,000 square feet or so much per acre. I tell folks that soil testing will take out the guessing in what your soil needs.
It is true that we can normally give you a general recommendation, but a soil test will be exact for your soil on your property. The goal of soil testing is to help you develop and maintain a productive soil. We don’t come out and take the samples for you, but we do have soil probes that can be checked out for free to assist in sampling efforts.
You can soil sample any time of year, but it is suggested to sample at least two or three months prior to planting. This is mainly suggested due to soil pH levels. Our area can be more acidic or has lower pH levels. We add lime to improve soil pH, plus keep in mind that lime interacts slowly with soil. Fall is normally a good time because areas are normally dry and easy to sample.
We are very hot and dry right now. A soil probe may be a good tool for this dry and compacted soils. A rule of thumb is to soil test vegetable gardens every one to two years. Also, for lawns and ornamental areas, once medium or high fertility levels are established, you can sample those spots every two to three years. We normally will receive reports back from the lab in five to six working days after we ship to Athens.
When sampling, you need to keep in mind there are procedures to obtain a good representation of your soil. Many people will be sampling a garden or lawn so sampling can be easier. If you are sampling a larger area such as a crop field or pasture, a sampling procedure should not represent more than approximately 15 acres. I will add that we can code the sample for what you are growing on that piece of land. Please note that sampling depths are determined by what you are growing too.
Lawns and pastures would be a sampling depth of four inches, while gardens, ornamentals, mixed fruit trees and wildlife plots would be sampled to a depth of six inches. When you sample you need to use a zig-zag approach and randomly stop eight to 10 times to collect samples. For trees and shrubs, you take samples from six to eight spots around the dripline of the plants.
When sampling you need clean tools and containers to eliminate contamination. You need to use plastic buckets instead of metal buckets for placement of taken samples and do not use tools or containers that have been used for fertilizer or lime prior. If you do not want to use a soil probe, you can use a trowel, shovel or spade when collecting samples.
When taking a sample, clear the ground surface of grass thatch or mulch, for example. If you are using a trowel, push the tool in the ground to the correct depth. Then push the handle forward with the tool still in the ground to make a wide opening. Then, you would cut a slice of soil from the side wall of the open that is 1⁄4 inch thick, two inches wide and that extends from the top of the soil to the depth of the cut.
You will put each sample taken in your collection bucket and then mix the samples. We will need one pint of the mixed soil. We do suggest air drying samples overnight before bringing in to the office on a flat surface lined with white paper.