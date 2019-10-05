I will admit, mice and rats are not on my list of favorites. I have good reasons to not be a fan of these rodents.
For starters, they can transmit bacteria and disease. In addition, they can ruin food items, damage crops, get into your trash and can eat your stored grains, birdseed and pet food. It is also not a pleasant image to see their droppings and urine in your home or other structures on the property.
Today, I will be sharing information from a UGA publication by Michael Mengak, UGA Wildlife Specialist, on ways to control mice and rats in and around the home.
Keep in mind that every country has mice and rats. There are three species that will live with humans. Those are the house mouse, the Norway rat and roof rat. I will add that most rats and mice prefer to live out in the environment such as fields or woods. These three species can live close to human interaction.
The opening paragraph gave many reasons on why you should do what you can to reduce the chances of these rodents getting into your home. Most people have seen a mouse. The house mouse is about three inches in length, not counting the tail. The house mouse will have a naked tail, while native mice with have a furry tail.
The roof rat gets the name by being a good climber. I was in a building once and saw what I thought was a roof rat scale a block wall in what seemed like two seconds and before you knew it was on top of the arena in maybe a total of 10 seconds. The roof was probably 50 feet above the concrete floor. It really was amazing to see how this rat went from ground level to high above in seconds. Rats can be about a foot in length. The roof rat will weigh about five to 10 ounces, be black or brown in color, and have ears that extend past their eyes.
The Norway rat can be called by several common names. They have been called brown rats, house rats, barn rats, sewer rats, gray rats or wharf rats. They are not known to climb. They can weigh more than one pound. They can have brown or grayish red course fur. Both the roof rat and Norway rat will have whitish or gray belly fur.
One fact on a Norway rat is they may spend their entire life in an area that is only 100 to 150 feet in diameter. It is true that rats and mice will hide during the day and will come out more at night. The rule-of-thumb is that if you see one, you can be sure there are more you have not seen.
There are several signs to keep in mind in deciding if you have rats or mice. Droppings can be a way of identification. Mouse droppings are about the size of a rice grain while rat droppings are raisin sized. Check the food pantry for gnawed items. Look for chewed packages, shredded paper and tooth marks. Gnawing or scratching sounds in the wall or from the attic at night can be a sign of rodent activity. A musty, urine-type odor can be an indication more of a mice issue than a rat problem.
What can you do to get ride of rats and mice? I don’t want to scare you, but if you have a problem, you need to act. Rats and mice can breed fast. This means a small problem with rats and mice can be a big problem. Mice can actually breed in 30-day intervals. A female mouse can breed at two months of age. Keep in mind that trapping alone can be effective, but you may have to do more.
In addition to trapping, take away the food source. This can mean keeping trash located in trash cans with a lid that can be securely attached. Many times, a person can cause problems by leaving out pet food at night. Feed pets in dishes so you can take up the excess easily. It is also noted to use squirrel guards to reduce rodents eating from the bird feeders. Also, remove places where rats and mice can hide and reproduce.
I would investigate the property and remove trash, old boards, take care of weed issues, remove brush piles, rock piles and other items that make hiding and breeding spots for mice and rats. It is suggested to not pile wood against the house and store firewood at least one foot above the ground.
Close off rat and mice holes and entrance ways. Note that mice and rats can enter a structure through a space the size of a dime. Closing of entryways is a great way of reducing rodents in the home. It is suggested to keep garage doors and patio doors closed. Windows need to be covered with a screen. Floor drains even need to be closed tightly. Cement or caulk used properly around pipes or wires can help. You can cover clothes dryer vents, but you MUST be careful to allow for adequate airflow and clean them regularly to remove lint build-up that can be a fire hazard.
Do NOT use poisons inside the home. Poisons are dangerous to children and pets. If the rodents are inside the home, traps are the suggested option.