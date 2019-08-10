I will soon hit year 25 in my career as a UGA county extension agent. I started out as 4-H coordinator in Bartow County.I actually served in that role for nearly 12 years. Then, I moved over to agriculture and natural resources and continued in that role even after moving from Bartow to Gordon County.
Gordon County has always been home. Except for my years studying at Young Harris College and UGA, I have always lived here. Much of my time as a youth were spent either playing sports or being active in the Gordon County 4-H Club. In fact, I could easily say that many of the life skills I use daily were obtained in my experiences as a Gordon County 4-H’er.
Over the years, folks will ask me about my job as a county agent. That can be a tough response because I think county agents cover many areas and subject matters. Locally, we work with youth in 4-H activities. Plus we assist farmers with their commodity areas and also homeowners with lawn, landscaping and gardening issues, for example. Even when a question goes beyond the expertise level, all UGA county agents have specialists, district or other state staff that we can depend on to help a local client.
Today, I would like to remind people of a few of the resources that we provide at the UGA Extension — Gordon County office.
This will age me a little, but I come from a generation where computers were not used as much as they are today. In fact, when I started working for UGA in the 1990s, not every staff person had a computer. I think I made the statement that I thought I could go an entire career and not use a computer much. That was a tremendous understatement.
We encourage people to visit our Gordon County Extension website. Since so many people take advantage of social media, you can check out our Gordon 4-H and Gordon Extension/Agriculture and Natural Resources Facebook pages. Plus, if you call our office and sign up, you can get our FREE monthly electronic newsletter. There are many ways to stay on top of the latest with our office if you take advantage.
The ability for the local UGA county extension office to connect a person with the UGA labs in Athens is a service that is utilized but is not used enough. The ability for a person to take advantage of soil testing is probably the most popular in our area. We have farmers test soils for crops and pastures, for example, along with homeowners for lawns, gardens and fruit trees. This is only scratching the surface of what can be soil tested.
The goal for soil sampling is to help a person to develop and maintain a productive soil. A properly taken soil test will measure the pH and nutrient status of the soil. A soil test report will then determine the amount and kind of nutrients that need to be added for that activity in that soil. There are different sampling depths depending on what is being grown on that spot.
I tell clients that we have soil probes that can be checked out for FREE for soil sample collection. Another goal of a properly taken soil sample is to take out the guesswork in your liming and fertilization activities. To send a soil sample to the UGA Soil Test Lab, it will cost you $9, which includes postage. Again, we will have the official soil sample bags, probes that can be checked out, handle the processing of your sample when you drop off and will mail the sample to the lab. Results should return in 5 to 6 working days.
One resource that is not used enough is hay sampling. We have experienced a hot and dry summer. The rainfall has been very spotty over the county. My suggestion is to hay sample each lot of hay baled for not only quality, but potentially for nitrate levels in the hay. We even have a hay probe that can be checked out for FREE for your sampling needs.
We have thousands of acres of land dedicated for hay production. Knowing the quality of the hay crop can you help you in management decisions when it is time to supplement feed your livestock. We also routinely will send in feed sample for analysis for individuals that like to mix their own livestock rations.
The ability to use technology to assist in the diagnosing of disease or identification of insects is another valuable resource for clients. Before you can solve an issue, you have to know the cause of the problem.
This could be a disease issue in a rose garden, for example, or a damaging insect that is injuring fruit or plant foliage. You may find out an insect is actually a beneficial insect instead of a damaging one. We may ask a client to bring in a physical sample or even send images by email to the office.