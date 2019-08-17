Tall fescue is one of the most popular lawn grasses in our part of Georgia. Tall fescue is more adapted to the Piedmont region with a southern boundary generally in the Griffin area.
I have many clients that simply prefer fescue due to the ability of the grass to stay green when the warm season grasses such as bermuda or zoysia, for example, go brown and dormant for the winter months. The ability of tall fescue to be seeded by homeowners adds to the popularity.
The use of tall fescue in lawns has increased since “turf-type” cultivars were introduced back in the earlier 1980s. The turf-type cultivars have a darker green color, a finer leaf blade, lower growth habit, greater density and improved shade tolerance as compared to the old Kentucky 31 tall fescue cultivar.
Our literature states that research has shown that turf-type cultivars have deeper root systems and improved drought tolerance. Today, I will be sharing information from an article by Dr. Clint Waltz, UGA Turfgrass Specialist from the the UGA Center for Urban Agriculture.
I know that fescue seed can be basically purchased the entire year but September and October are the ideal months to plant tall fescue. Keep in mind that fescue seeded earlier can have a problem with heat stress and disease. Fescue planted later is more at risk to cold weather. I will add that seeding in December and early spring is not recommended because the fescue does not have enough time to establish a properly developed root system before the hot summer arrives.
Our information states that during the summer months, it is common for the canopy of tall fescue to thin and become open. This is a heat stress survival mechanism that can allow the fescue to conserve energy until conditions are favorable for growth. Waltz states that the thin and open canopy will make the tall fescue less competitive and thus more issues with summer annual grassy weeds.
Waltz adds that pre-emergence herbicides are needed to reduce the weed pressure and research has shown that these herbicides have the least amount of risk to tall fescue that was seeded the previous September and October. It is added that tall fescue seeded in November and then treated with pre-emergence herbicides the following February have lower turfgrass quality ratings and reduced stand density compared to tall fescue that was planted in October. The take home point is that the time of year you seed tall fescue is important.
How you prepare the soil is important to tall fescue establishment. There will be work involved by getting rid of debris, tilling the area, incorporating lime and fertilizer and smoothing out the soil surface prior to planting. You would add any amendments like organic matter or topsoil and then till completely into the soil.
After this initial preparation work is done and the area is properly leveled, you would then collect a soil sample that we can ship to the UGA Soil Test Lab to get fertilizer and lime recommendations. You would incorporate your starter fertilizer and lime suggested by the soil test into the top 3 to 4 inches of soil before you plant. Waltz adds that if the equipment permits, tilling deeper is always better.
It is suggested to use certified seed that is identified by a blue tag. This seed is tested and the label information is guaranteed by law. Our information states that in the retail market, tall fescue seed is available as a blend of several tall fescue cultivars. There are several single cultivar products on the market, but may be higher in price than the blends. The ideal seeding rate for tall fescue is 5 pounds of seed per every 1000 square feet. To reduce chances of skips and gaps when seeding, it is suggested to divide the seed into two equal portions and broadcast half in one direction and the reminder of the seed at a right angle to the first direction.
This plan is also recommended for fertilizer and granular pesticide applications. The seed can be lightly raked into the upper 1⁄4 inch of soil or pressed into the seedbed with a roller per Waltz. An application of straw mulch can help conserve soil moisture to help with seed germination and to reduce soil erosion. You need to keep the soil moist after seeding. You need to keep the upper 1 to 2 inches of soil moist, but not wet. This is important for a uniform germination.
This normally means a daily watering of approximately 1/8 to 1⁄4 inch for the first three weeks. As the fescue develops, you can irrigate less frequently, but you need to wet the soil deeper. If conditions are good, tall fescue should germinate in 5 to 10 days and should be ready to mow in 2 to 3 weeks for the first time.