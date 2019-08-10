School is back in session, football is back, even if it’s only preseason and scrimmages right now, and stores are already starting to put out Halloween-themed displays.
You can almost smell the pumpkin spice. Yuck.
My sister-in-law, Samantha Bishop, will want to fight me after reading that line, but she can keep her pumpkin spice coffee, creamers, beers, lotions, shower gels and candles to herself. Did you know that Hostess makes pumpkin spice Twinkies? Do you wish you could un-know that now?
Despite my aversion to that particular trendy flavor, I do love fall.
And while the first official day of the season isn’t until late September, we’re already getting a few touches of the best time of year right now.
As the temperature starts to change it won’t be too much longer before we can all spend some time outdoors without immediately needing to seek shade. I’ve recently taken up golf but I’ve only been scheduling twilight rounds, so it will be nice to make it to 18 before it gets too dark to watch my drive sail into the trees.
I’ve also been fishing a good bit recently, taking my kayak out alongside my brother, but we’ve been hitting the water as the sun comes up, so I might get to sleep in one day in the coming months. If you’ve never fished from a kayak, I would recommend it because if the fish aren’t biting at least you get some exercise and get to see places you can’t easily access on foot.
I myself have stowed the rod and reel and chased around flocks of certain Canadian waterfowl on multiple occasions. Trust me, those birds had it coming. They know what they did.
High school football kicks off for real in only a couple weeks. College football will follow just a week after that, and then the pros the following week. (Speaking of which, our annual Pigskin Preview section comes out next Wednesday, so be sure to check out that edition to get the lowdown on the local middle school and high school teams, as well as the schools’ cheerleading squads and bands.)
Both the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta United are looking like teams that will make some noise in the playoffs, so fall will be bringing some exciting sports action in addition to football.
Once the weather gets cooler you can break out the plaid everything again. Plaid jacket? Yes! Plaid shirt? You bet. Plaid T-shirt? You do you. Plaid undies? I mean, I guess.
I love to grill out and there’s no better time of year to cook some meat above an open flame than during the fall season. I know you might be thinking, “but summer is the best time for grilling.” I, however, don’t take much pleasure in standing over a grill when it’s hot enough to cook a steak to medium rare simply by throwing it on the hood of your car.
Plus, you can’t tailgate a football game in July. Well, you can, but eventually the police will ask you to stop trespassing and try back in a few months.
So, as fall approaches, you’ll like as not find me throwing cornhole bags and eating burgers in a parking lot outside of a football stadium somewhere.
Just look for the guy in plaid.