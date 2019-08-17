One of the things I have always enjoyed most about journalism is meeting people and sharing their stories. Whether it’s someone new to some important position, someone who has lived an interesting life, or just someone who accomplished something, everyone has a story to tell.
Sometimes it’s just the story of a person who is good at what they do, like the feature story we published a week ago about Sharon Hawkins, the robotic surgery coordinator at AdventHealth Gordon.
That article was originally going to focus on the novelty of robotic surgery. I had planned to answer the who, what, when, where and how of the program and hopefully get some interesting photos in the process. But as I began talking with the communications team at the hospital and with Dr. Hak Lee, who runs the program, we agreed a more interesting angle would be to focus on Sharon, because not only is her job so unique but because the patients she works with all sing her praises.
Now, I haven’t confirmed this, but I imagine Sharon was a bit surprised and embarrassed when she saw the story. When I met her she seemed to me to be a very humble and gracious lady who treats her patients like family because that’s the way she would want to be treated.
That’s not a new concept. The Golden Rule dates back thousands of years.
But Sharon’s version is more like a Platinum Rule. She goes out of her way to provide the care and peace of mind that people need a time when they are dealing with a health crisis.
That’s the sort of thing that makes a community special, y’all. We need more people like that.
While I haven’t been in and around Calhoun that long, I have already met a lot of concerned and caring people who are working to make improvements to the community where they can, and I look forward to meeting more.
We want to spotlight those individuals and share the good news of Calhoun and Gordon County.
There’s an old expression in the newspaper business: If it bleeds, it leads.
And it is a fact that controversy, crime and destruction — all the things you might think of as “bad news” — are what get the most attention. Without fail, an article about a drug bust will be clicked on a lot more than an article about someone doing something good.
The Calhoun Times will include both the good and the bad, but for different reasons.
Arrests and car crashes and those sort of things are part of the public record, and the public likes to see those records. And I believe it’s part of our goal of being the unofficial record of the area.
But I don’t want people to only read our newspaper to see who got arrested or whatever bad thing happened.
I want people to read the Calhoun Times to find out the best things that are happening. Whether it’s a new business or a list of locals who made the Dean’s List at their college, I want people to know they can trust us to share the positive things that people around here are doing.
Just in this issue alone you can learn about recent honors sent to both school systems by the state Department of Education. You can learn about Blake’s House, an organization that works with adults with special needs to help them become ready to enter the work force. You can read about the Tiny House Hand Up organization that is working to provide affordable housing in the area.
These are all “good news” articles, and they all start with people.
So if you know someone or some organization that is doing good things, please let us know.
Even if you aren’t sure if we’d be interested, I’d wager that someone would be because everyone has a story to tell.