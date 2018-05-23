'Operation EXPO' nets four arrests for Meth Trafficking, Firearms offenses

According to Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston, the Sheriff's Office initiated an investigation several weeks ago into the activities of a number of people in the Calhoun area believed to be involved in the large scale distribution of methamphetamine.
This investigation involved many man-hours of covert physical and electronic surveillance, and undercover work involving several purchases of trafficking-level amounts of methamphetamine.
On Monday, May 21, the investigation culminated with the execution of search and arrest warrants at several locations in and about Calhoun. Search warrants were simultaneously executed at private residences at 242 Woodridge Drive and at Apartment 14, 265 Newtown Road. The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team assisted deputies in executing the search warrant on Woodridge Drive. Pursuant to the search warrants, Sheriff’s detectives collected a variety of evidence including a large amount of methamphetamine packaged for resale, drug packaging materials, police radio scanners, an electric money counter, ledgers and other records, and several illegally held firearms. Four defendants were apprehended without incident. The following persons have been arrested:
FRANCISCO ABUNDIZ, age 25, of 242 Woodridge Drive, charged with Methamphetamine Trafficking, Other Drug Distribution Offenses, and Firearms Related Offenses.
ANNEL ROSILLO, age 26, of 265 Newtown Road, charged with Methamphetamine Trafficking, Other Drug Distribution Offenses, and Firearms Related Offenses
CHRISTIAN SALAZAR-JUAREZ, age 24, of 206 Jeep Street, charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine and Other Drug Distribution Charges
IVAN REYNA, age 28, of 513 Linda Lane, charged with Methamphetamine Trafficking and Other Drug Distribution Offenses
The street value of the methamphetamine seized over the course of this investigation is estimated to be in excess of over $20,000. Investigating officers have reason to believe that this drug trafficking organization is being directed by an inmate within the Georgia prison system.
ABUNDIZ, SALAZAR-JUAREZ, and REYNA all have prior arrests. ABUNDIZ is currently on parole for drug trafficking and had been arrested in 2012 by the GSP SWAT Team on Wilson Street in Calhoun after a barricade situation.
“I want to thank the deputies and detectives who worked on this case, the State Patrol SWAT team members who assisted us in the execution of the search warrant, and most especially the members of the public without whose help this all would not have been possible," said Sheriff Ralston.